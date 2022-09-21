Ramsay-Hale to take over as chief justice

Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has appointed Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale as the chief justice based on the recommendations of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC), who recently undertook the formal recruitment exercise for the job to take over when Chief Justice Sir Anthony Smellie retires next month. As head of the judiciary, the chief justice is responsible for the efficient administration of justice in the country.

Roper said Ramsay-Hale brings extensive legal knowledge and significant leadership experience to the role. She has previously served as chief justice in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the governor said she had impressed the JLSC with her “vision, passion and commitment to strengthening our judicial system and rule of law in line with the Cayman Constitution”.

He said she would “build on the successful legacy of outgoing Chief Justice Sir Anthony Smellie, KCMG, KC, who has provided strong leadership and services to law and justice in the Cayman Islands and the wider Caribbean over the last 30 years as a judge, with nearly 25 years as chief justice”.

Roper said, “I am grateful to Sir Anthony for his long years of dedicated service, which is greatly appreciated by the community… It is a signal of strong confidence in the Judiciary in the Cayman Islands that the JLSC recommended an appointment from the bench in Cayman. A high quality and fully independent judiciary is one of major strengths of our jurisdiction supporting the rule of law and our prosperity.”

Ramsay-Hale served for many years as a magistrate in Summary Court and as an acting Grand Court judge in the Cayman Islands before she left to sit on the bench in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she became chief justice.

She returned to serve on Cayman’s Grand Court at the beginning of 2020 and has since presided over a number of significant cases. She is currently sitting in the criminal fraud case of former CIFA and CONCACAF executives, Canover Watson and Bruce Blake.