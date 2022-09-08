Queen Elizabeth’s health raises concerns for doctors

Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss met on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen invited Truss to form a government

(CNS): Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are concerned for her health, according to an official statement released from Buckingham palace Thursday morning. While the 96-year-old monarch has been suffering from mobility issues, the statement did not detail the concerns that were raised by her medical professionals that led to a formal statement.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” Prince Charles and Prince William were said to be on their way to visit her there when the statement was released.

On Tuesday, the Queen conducted the official transfer of power between outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and the new PM Liz Truss in a ceremony at the Scottish estate where she is currently staying. But a scheduled meeting with the Privy Council via Zoom was cancelled yesterday.

Traditionally the palace rarely goes into much detail about the health and well-being of royal family members and this statement has caused concern. Truss took to social media Thursday following the news from the palace saying the whole country would be deeply concerned by the news.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” the new UK PM said on Twitter.