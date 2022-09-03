Public Transport Board says ‘no’ to bus fare hike

(CNS): Local bus fares will not be increasing this month, despite a notice printed and circulated by drivers indicating a CI$1 or $1.50 hike from 12 September, as the rise has not been officially approved. Following inquiries by CNS about the notices posted on buses and circulated on social media, the Ministry of Tourism and Transport released a statement on Friday evening stating that the Public Transport Board (PTB) had not granted the request for a price increase on public bus fares.

Notice posted about bus fare increases

“Acting swiftly to quell rumours of a fare increase, the PTB has today notified all omnibus drivers and operators that the notices advertising unauthorised fare increases must be taken down immediately,” a release from the ministry said. “The board further stated in its correspondence to public transport operators that noncompliance with this directive will be promptly addressed and could have adverse consequences.”

The release noted, “The Public Transport Board has received a request to increase public bus fares. However, given the impact that a fare increase could potentially have on the community and on the cost of living, the request is being carefully considered and no decision has been made at this time.”

Bus fares have not increased for 20 years but the proposed $1 hike between George Town and West Bay or Bodden Town and an increase of $1.50 between George Town and the Eastern Districts would have impacted low-paid workers significantly. Minimum wage earners living in East End or North Side who work in George Town earn $48 for an eight-hour day. With the proposed bus fare increase they would have had to spend $10 (almost 21% of their income) getting to and from work each day.