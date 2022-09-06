Pre-Pirates Week heritage days kick off in East End

Carmen Conolly displays her crafts in East End

(CNS): The latest experiment with the Cayman Islands’ annual Pirates Week festival kicks off next week with the first-ever series of pre-festival Heritage Days. The 12-week campaign focusing on Cayman’s culture and heritage begins next week on Friday, 16 September, in East End for a daylong celebration that will showcase what the district has to offer, including entertainment and food. It will be followed by more Heritage Days at two-week intervals.

“This is a new venture for my ministry,” said Culture Minister Bernie Bush. “The ministry team aimed to put together a Pirates Fest that honours our Caymanian culture and heritage while celebrating a crowd-favourite festival missed by many in the last few years. As well as supporting our tourism sector during the low season, most events will be free entry. We hope that families will appreciate the spread of the events, making participation more affordable, giving everyone further choice and the chance to experience more events than in the previous years.”

Officials said the family-friendly atmosphere will allow attendees to connect with and celebrate local culture and food, such as stew turtle, Cayman-style beef, oxtail, heavy cakes and ice-cold swanky, which will be on sale from local vendors.

The East End Heritage Day on Seaview Road starts at 10am and runs until midnight at the Heritage Field. It will be followed two weeks later with the Bodden Town District Heritage Day at Coe Wood Beach and the rest of the districts on Grand Cayman hosting their days at two-week intervals.

The main Pirates Fest begins on Little Cayman on 4 November, followed by nine days of pirate antics on Grand Cayman before the swashbuckling gang moves to Cayman Brac on 25 November for the final weekend celebration.