Potential glacier collapse would fuel major sea level rise

Thwaites Glacier (Courtesy of Alexandra Mazur/University of Gothenburg)

(CNS): The potential collapse of the Thwaites Glacier, also known as the “doomsday glacier”, could cause the sea to rise by as much as ten feet, scientists are warning. The glacier, which is the size of Florida, could wreak havoc if it falls into the ocean and researchers now say it is hanging on by its fingernails. As the world continues to warm, the rapid pace of melting around this glacier has alarmed scientists because of the global implications of so much more water pouring into the sea.

A new study in Nature Geoscience, led by marine geophysicist Alastair Graham at the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science (USF CMS), said the potential impact of Thwaites’ retreat “is spine-chilling.”

While a sea level increase at the higher end of the prediction relating to this glacier has worldwide implications, even at the lowest estimate, an increase of some three feet, would have catastrophic consequences for Cayman. On average, Grand Cayman is only around seven feet above sea level, with a significant number of homes located less than four feet above the ocean.

According to a press release about the work, for the first time, scientists mapped in high-resolution a critical area of the seafloor in front of the glacier that gives them a window into how fast Thwaites has retreated and moved in the past. The imagery shows geologic features that are new to science, and also provides a kind of crystal ball to see into Thwaites’ future and the melting driven by climate change.

The enormous frozen mass is retreating twice as fast as it was 30 years ago and is losing around 50 billion tons of ice annually. It is held in place by jagged points on the seafloor that slow the glacier’s slide into the water.

Robert Larter, from the British Antarctic Survey and co-author of the research, said, “Thwaites is really holding on today by its fingernails, and we should expect to see big changes over small timescales in the future – even from one year to the next – once the glacier retreats beyond a shallow ridge in its bed.”