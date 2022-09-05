Piece of gun found on GT street after shots fired

| 05/09/2022 | 6 Comments
Cayman News Service
Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): In the early hours of Friday morning police found a component of a firearm in Central George Town after responding to a report of shots being fired on Eastern Avenue. No details of what the piece of the gun was but police said that at around 4:30am they were called to the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way, where they found the mystery part and took it away for forensic examination. The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information or who was in the area between 4:00AM and 4:40AM is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (6)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2022 at 2:27 pm

    Corner of Eastern Ave and Godfrey Nixon; just say Bananas

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2022 at 1:32 pm

    Check the bar right there.

    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2022 at 11:25 am

    This has GOT to be stopped before Cayman joins the ranks of other fallen Caribbean islands, in terms of crime etc.

    11
    2
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»