Piece of gun found on GT street after shots fired
(CNS): In the early hours of Friday morning police found a component of a firearm in Central George Town after responding to a report of shots being fired on Eastern Avenue. No details of what the piece of the gun was but police said that at around 4:30am they were called to the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way, where they found the mystery part and took it away for forensic examination. The matter is currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information or who was in the area between 4:00AM and 4:40AM is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Corner of Eastern Ave and Godfrey Nixon; just say Bananas
Check the bar right there.
This has GOT to be stopped before Cayman joins the ranks of other fallen Caribbean islands, in terms of crime etc.
Eastern Avenue is already Jamaica.
Kingston avenue
If anyone knows how to stop it, please tell the police.
I wonder where we are now in the ranking?