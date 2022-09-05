Piece of gun found on GT street after shots fired

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): In the early hours of Friday morning police found a component of a firearm in Central George Town after responding to a report of shots being fired on Eastern Avenue. No details of what the piece of the gun was but police said that at around 4:30am they were called to the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way, where they found the mystery part and took it away for forensic examination. The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information or who was in the area between 4:00AM and 4:40AM is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.