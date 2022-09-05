New CAL pilots ready for takeoff as captains retire

Cayman Airways B737-8 at ORIA

(CNS): Four senior Caymanian first officers with Cayman Airways will be upgraded to captain on the B737-8 fleet in the coming months, the airline has said. This is part of the succession plan to replace captains who retired in 2021 and to address future pilot needs. The local pilots, who have already been assessed for their promotions and will soon be flying “left seat”, are Troy McCoy, Tarik Goring, Brian Seales and Geoffrey Connolly.

“We remain dedicated to playing our part in the advancement of their flying careers by providing the

training necessary for their continued career advancement in a timeline that’s also based on the airline’s

needs and continued growth,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms.

He explained that the addition of new routes, including Los Angeles this November, and the recent retirement of some long-serving captains have contributed to recent succession plan adjustments to cover the airline’s operational needs. “We expect the upgrades to be completed for at least one of the four candidates in 2022 and the remainder in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Caymanian pilot Kel Thompson has been reinstated to captain from his first officer position until he officially retires in February next year. This is to address the temporary need for at least one additional captain to cover the anticipated increases in flying for the B737-8 fleet this winter, coupled with the challenges presented by scarce B737-8 simulator availability for required training through the winter of 2022/2023 for the four potential new pilots.

“Reinstating Captain Thompson provided an extremely low-cost and easily achievable solution in the fastest possible manner for the airline. As a very experienced former jet captain and training supervisor himself, the training requirements to reinstate his captaincy were significantly less than what was necessary to upgrade a first officer for the first time to a jet captain, which also meant that the cost to the company was minimal,” Whorms explained.

“We were actually pleased that Captain Thompson applied to be reinstated to the position of Captain, given that he was essentially already qualified and his promotion would not only be a quick way to address the current temporary need for an additional captain, but his promotion would also logistically assist with expediting the training and promotion of the other local first officers who have applied for the upgrade.”

Whorms said Captain Thompson will not derive any additional material retirement benefits as a result of this upgrade and no one has been displaced by his taking over the controls again to ensure the airline has the captains it needs at a time when there are shortages of pilots the world over.