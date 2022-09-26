NEOC issues all clear as Ian rumbles away

Seven Mile Beach as Hurricane Ian rolls by

(CNS): National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued the All Clear for the Cayman Islands, as off 3pm Monday. However, with flooded roads and high seas residents are urged to proceed with caution. Weather conditions in the Cayman Islands are expected to gradually improve but we can still expect more rain, wind, rough seas and heavy swells for the next 24 hours.

At 4pm Hurricane Ian was around 155 miles south-east of the western tip of Cuba moving at around 13mph. Winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts and rapid strengthening is expected as it passes across Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday heading towards Florida Keys.

People are urged to continue monitoring official channels for updates and reminded not to take any unnecessary risks in the aftermath of the storm and exercise caution while driving on or through flooded roads and areas. Officials said the stagnant or flowing water could be sea water which can corrode, trigger rusting and damage vehicles driving into it. Residents should be vigilant and mindful of the driving conditions.

Seafarers Way in George Town is currently closed between Goring Avenue and Elmslie Memorial Church as the NRA begins the clean up along the seafront road having already cleared parts of South Sound Road which has now re-opened.

Besides some flooding and inundation from the rough seas, Ian appears to have largely spared Grand Cayman, steering further away than originally anticipated, though the post storm assessment has yet to begin. Premier Wayne Panton said Cayman was fortunate to have been spared greater damage and credited the public for all efforts to be prepared ahead of the severe weather and stay safe while the storm passed.

“While we have all been very fortunate to have been spared the worst of a potentially very serious storm, I’m extremely pleased to have seen the efforts made by the Caymanian public to prepare for ‘the worst’, whilst praying for the best. In this situation, this is simply the safest, most strategic thing to do,” he said. .

“We are aware of the considerable anxiety storms can pose for our people. Although the All Clear has now been issued for our islands, we must continue to heed the advisories from HMCI, CINWS and other official sources, to ensure that we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Panton added.

Governor Martyn Roper said Hurricane Ian was a timely test of the Cayman Islands’ readiness and recovery systems.

“We have been given the all clear from Hurricane Ian,” he said. “Fortunately, the impact across all three Islands has not been as bad as expected, but it is always right to over prepare. It has been a great test of our systems. HMS Medway is now in our waters, having arrived here at incredible speed in challenging seas following our call for support. It is reassuring to know how fast the ship can get to us for any future weather events. The ship will be will be visible off Grand Cayman for the next couple of days. The troops may come ashore later today or tomorrow and assist with relief efforts,” Roper added as he thanked all those working in Emergency Operations Centre.

“We have a tried and tested crisis response team that we can all be proud of,” he said. “They get better each time learning lessons from previous events. Thank you also to the general public for being prepared and to Government Information Services and the media for keeping us well informed.”

The National Emergency Operations Centre reminds people to be very careful when evaluating or re-entering their homes as people begin the process of clearing up. The NEOC remains prepared help ensure the safety and security of the Cayman Islands. Information and details from the National Hurricane Plan can be accessed through www.CaymanPrepared.ky: the emergency management, preparedness and response website.