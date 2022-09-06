NCC learned of CPA plans to appeal in media

McFarlane Conolly

(CNS): The controversial decision of the Central Planning Authority to appeal the judgement in the ‘Boggy Sand case’ was conveyed to the chairman of the National Conservation Council via the media. Following the news, as first reported on CNS on Friday, that the CPA had made the decision at a special meeting on Tuesday, 30 August, NCC Chairman McFarlane Conolly issued a short statement on Monday confirming that he had not been told formally and was now waiting for details of the appeal.

“We have become aware through the media that it is the CPA’s intention to appeal the recent Judicial Review ruling,” he said in the short statement sent via email. “While we are disappointed that the clarity provided by the ruling has not been accepted by the CPA, we remain confident that the NCC has acted in accordance with the provisions of the National Conservation Act.”

He continued, “The NCA has, as its general objective, the balance between economic and social needs and the natural environment. We await further details on the specific grounds of the CPA’s appeal.”

The CPA made the decision to appeal at the special meeting last week after Chief Officer Eric Bush had confirmed that there was funding in the planning ministry’s budget to keep the government versus government courtroom battle alive. However, it appears that this was not conveyed to the premier’s Ministry of Sustainability either.

The legal fight was triggered after the CPA refused a directive from the National Conservation Council and efforts to deal with the issue outside the court failed.

After Justice Alastair Walters delivered his ruling last month, which confirmed the powers of the NCC under the law, Conolly said, “The decision provides clarification on a fundamental difference of interpretation of the National Conservation Act between the NCC and CPA, which we tried many times to resolve before the NCC applied to the court as a final recourse.”

There has been a considerable amount of misunderstanding about the powers of the NCC, which are still very limited. Even with the confirmation of the law in this ruling, the powers are still restricted to very specific circumstances when development poses a direct threat to areas already designated as protected or specific habitat that is home to a protected species.