NCC and CPA facing another potential battle
(CNS): The Central Planning Authority and the National Conservation Council might be engaged in yet another dispute over the council’s powers to curtail unsustainable development. This time, in one of only five projects where the NCC has issued a directive, the pending conflict is over a developer’s failure to submit an adequate turtle-friendly lighting plan for a proposed luxury home on a critical nesting habitat along Rum Point Drive in North Side.
The NCC has directed the CPA not to remove a condition of planning approval, but the planning department has said the decision on whether or not a condition of approval has been met lies with the board. The project in question has been held up since July because the proposed lighting plan is not turtle-friendly, according to Department of Environment experts, and the NCC has said the CPA should not allow construction to resume until the developer addresses the issue.
In a letter to the CPA, the architect, NCB Homes Ltd (John Doak Designs), representing the owner, claimed that the DoE’s requirement for the luxury oceanfront home to install tinted turtle glass is “unjustifiably restrictive” because it will make the home too dark and take away the quality of the view. The applicant has stated that they want to use drapes instead of window tint to prevent interior light from illuminating the beach, a major problem for both nesting turtles and hatchlings.
But the DoE raised concerns about the potential light that will come from the home because it will shine directly onto the beach. Even where special turtle lights have been installed in external areas around other properties, interior house lights can beam onto the beach and in some cases have caused turtle misorientations. As a result, the DoE now recommends that beachfront homes in designated critical habitat install tinted windows to curb the impact of interior lights on the sand.
In its submission to the CPA about this particular application, the experts explained why drapes are not the answer, given that the season lasts for more than half the year.
“As we hope the CPA can appreciate, relying on a property occupant to close their drapes every night
at sunset during the turtle nesting season every year introduces an element of human error and a
high likelihood of failure,” the DoE said. “The likelihood of failure increases if the property becomes a vacation or long-term rental.”
The DoE noted that over 175 baby sea turtles were lost in 2020 because the residents of homes on otherwise turtle-friendly lit nesting beaches did not close their drapes when asked, despite being aware of the nests near to their property. “These incidents provide compelling local evidence that failure to install glass tinting has adverse effects on the critical habitat of a protected species,” the DoE added.
Referring to the recent ‘Boggy Sand’ case, where the court has reaffirmed the authority of the NCC to direct the CPA to refuse an application if it will likely result in an adverse effect on a protected area or the critical habitat of a protected species, the DoE pointed out that the board has no choice but to apply the law, whether it agrees with the NCC or not.
This applicant has asked the CPA to effectively approve the lighting plan to allow the developer to carry on building the house. However, the DoE has stressed that the condition was directed by its director under the National Conservation Act and so it is outside of the remit of the CPA to approve.
“The beach at the site has been designated as critical habitat for nesting sea turtles,” the DoE said. “The turtle friendly lighting plan submitted is incomplete and does not minimise the impacts to sea turtles. The applicant’s proposal to utilise window drapes as a means of mitigating the adverse impacts of interior lighting is not an acceptable solution.”
If the CPA removes the condition, it would again be making a decision that could have an adverse effect on a protected species without the approval of the NCC, which the court has already found would be unlawful. The DoE has directed the CPA to refuse the applicant’s request to discharge the condition and refer the applicant back to the DoE to work out a turtle-friendly lighting plan that fulfils the condition.
In its comments on the issue, the planning department has implied it still takes the position that it is the CPA that says whether or not the condition imposed regarding the lighting has been met.
“For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, the condition does not state that the plan has to be approved by any agency, only that the applicant prepares and submits a plan for review. It is for the Authority to determine if the applicant has discharged this condition,” planning officials claimed.
The DoE is expected to attend the meeting today (Wednesday) in relation to the dispute, which is set to be heard at around 2pm.
See the CPA agenda in the CNS Library application 2:6 (p39)
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
I think people have to take a step back and have some common sense here. If you hate development, then make rules to regulate the development. Pretending that turtle nesting habitat is important and trying to stop development to “protect turtles” makes no sense. Cayman would need to remove all of the development on Seven Mile Beach in order to restore the original nesting habitat. And what would happen then? Well, there might be a few hundred more green turtles swimming about, but several billion dollars of real estate would have vanished and thousands of people would be out of work and looking for a job. Plus, we already have a turtle farm that breeds lots of green turtles.
The CPA is out of control. The NCC is on the side of good.
Doak should be ashamed of himself. Clearly the attitude is “forget about the turtles so we can have another luxury home.” What a disgrace that even the simplest accommodation is refused by the developer and homeowner….one can only imagine what type of people they are.
14 @ 11:56 am – Thanks. That doc is labelled as advice. So why do they try to enforce an advisory?
Ass backwards as usual. “Let’s create and publish an advisory, not a requirement. Then complain when people don’t follow.”
Reactive public agencies. World class!
why won’t Cayman residents do it without enforcement, simply because it is the right thing to do?
It was included as a planning condition so was a requirement…
You do know you can just install the lights, get your approval and change them the same day right? It’s what everyone does with all the other unnecessary impositions.
Obnoxious developer alert!
Everyone? Are you some kind of idiot?
How about shades that close on a timer? This is silly. More than the other case, this one demonstrates how obnoxious the Doe is prepared to be.
Obnoxious developer alert!
How about the applicant propose that? They did not. Their response to ‘protect the turtles’ was clearly ‘we don’t care’. So what is the environment agency supposed to do? say its OK not to care?
Who’d have access to the settings for the timer to ensure the occupants don’t adjust it during turtle nesting season? The DoE?
‘Automatic shades on a timer’ are just human adjusted window dressing with one step added.
Listen, this one is pretty damn clear cut.
The turtles are already defined as a protected species.
Those coastal areas are already defined as their protected habitat.
That means turtle friendly lighting needs to be used.
That’s it. Full stop.
The owners, designers, architects etc all knew going in full well that this was required. It was set out by the DOE as a REQUIREMENT of the construction.
This isn’t a pre-existing cabana that’s being grandfathered in. It’s not a renovation. It’s not a zoning change.
This piece of land had rules associated with it. Follow the damn rules. This one shouldn’t even be an argument. Tint the damn windows and move on.
Perhaps these ” want to control everything” developers should not be allowed to build anything until they sign and have notarized a statement that they will comply with all rules pertaining to the plot of land in proximity to places wher turtles come ashore to lay their eggs. There should absolutely be no arguments about it. Why is this so hard to do. No signed and notarized statement- no building permit- no rocket science.
Hang on one sec.
Just fyi I wrote 12:49 and it’s got nothing to do with “want to control everything developers”. This is about 1 specific builder on one specific site that is doing something they’re not supposed to be.
This whole debate is about the DOE controlling things and Developers pushing back and doing what they want. That’s a long and drawn out story that’s going to take a long time to settle.
This specific plot and specific debate is clear cut. There’s no need for notarized letters or any such nonsense. A requirement for turtle friendly lighting was part of the planning application and this group of people is trying to circumvent that. That’s wrong.
It is also wrong to paint all developers with the same brush just because this one is doing something foolish.
Rather than have a continuous debacle between the CPA & DOE over protection of turtle nesting habitats put the responsibility on architects to plan within the environmental policy. Make environmental protection policy law, and revoke licences of architects who repeatedly submit plans which are unsustainable and not environmentally neutral or additive.
Stop wasting our purse in legal fights over flimsy or non existent environmental legislation. If you are really worth your salt Mr. Premier, end this foolishness, enough is enough, and Cayman’s dwindling environment is almost out of time.
EXACTLY! Any government member/ minister/ politician who don’t agree should be invited or forced to vacate his position? You are either for or against.
Does the principal owner of NCB still hold a turtle hunting licence?
SOS. If anyone out there has access to The Premier please make him aware of the meeting happening later today. He needs to be there to support the DOE.
Just another example of the millionaire real estate interest being given inches and taking miles from this island.
Why is NCB/Doak so adamant on ignoring such a simple effort to coexist with what God intended for these beaches? Grow up guys really.
Glad at least something is finally being done in stopping more disruptive lighting going up.
You really do not get it do you, money is the boss and rules everything. CPA will ram this one thru and not a dam thing will happen, watch Boggy Sound Road, that will go ahead as well.
Especially since he has probably already made millions doing his craft. They have no regards for our little 2×4 Rock and won’t be satisfied until every natural thing is grazed flat and millions and millions of concrete blocks replaces it.
Has “turtle-friendly” lighting been defined by the authorities? Is there a particular specification which must be met? If so, why isn’t the requirement included in beachfront developments planning requirements?
Trying to band-aid it after the fact is more difficult.
Oh, I forgot – reactive Cayman public agencies!
https://doe.ky/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Turtle-Friendly-Lighting_Technical-Advice-Note-September-2018.pdf
*eyeroll* Of course its NCB….
Who are arm in arm with Dart.
You might be surprised.
The NCC is getting ridiculous. Now requesting owners to install tinted windows on homes so that this might not disrupt turtle nesting.
Oh the horror! Imagine, the life of an endangered species worth more than a millionaire’s view. What is the world coming to?
Thank you for being the voice of reason and defending the Mega Rich and their beach-front homes. It’s about time we look after them and their interests. #ThankYou #Blessed
Once again highlights the selfishness and total lack of care for the environment (or anyone else I would imagine by extension) for these kinds of people: “I don’t care about killing turtles because it my slightly impact upon the view from my house by making it slightly dimmer”.
Rich people have the right to do whatever they want as money talks and bullsh&% walks! CPA is always looking out for the Cayman Islands.
This from a culture that eats turtles because it’s your right as a Caymanian. Who would listen to you?