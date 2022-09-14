NCC and CPA facing another potential battle

Example of interior lighting illuminating the beach (photo by the DoE)

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority and the National Conservation Council might be engaged in yet another dispute over the council’s powers to curtail unsustainable development. This time, in one of only five projects where the NCC has issued a directive, the pending conflict is over a developer’s failure to submit an adequate turtle-friendly lighting plan for a proposed luxury home on a critical nesting habitat along Rum Point Drive in North Side.

The NCC has directed the CPA not to remove a condition of planning approval, but the planning department has said the decision on whether or not a condition of approval has been met lies with the board. The project in question has been held up since July because the proposed lighting plan is not turtle-friendly, according to Department of Environment experts, and the NCC has said the CPA should not allow construction to resume until the developer addresses the issue.

In a letter to the CPA, the architect, NCB Homes Ltd (John Doak Designs), representing the owner, claimed that the DoE’s requirement for the luxury oceanfront home to install tinted turtle glass is “unjustifiably restrictive” because it will make the home too dark and take away the quality of the view. The applicant has stated that they want to use drapes instead of window tint to prevent interior light from illuminating the beach, a major problem for both nesting turtles and hatchlings.

But the DoE raised concerns about the potential light that will come from the home because it will shine directly onto the beach. Even where special turtle lights have been installed in external areas around other properties, interior house lights can beam onto the beach and in some cases have caused turtle misorientations. As a result, the DoE now recommends that beachfront homes in designated critical habitat install tinted windows to curb the impact of interior lights on the sand.

In its submission to the CPA about this particular application, the experts explained why drapes are not the answer, given that the season lasts for more than half the year.

“As we hope the CPA can appreciate, relying on a property occupant to close their drapes every night

at sunset during the turtle nesting season every year introduces an element of human error and a

high likelihood of failure,” the DoE said. “The likelihood of failure increases if the property becomes a vacation or long-term rental.”

The DoE noted that over 175 baby sea turtles were lost in 2020 because the residents of homes on otherwise turtle-friendly lit nesting beaches did not close their drapes when asked, despite being aware of the nests near to their property. “These incidents provide compelling local evidence that failure to install glass tinting has adverse effects on the critical habitat of a protected species,” the DoE added.

Referring to the recent ‘Boggy Sand’ case, where the court has reaffirmed the authority of the NCC to direct the CPA to refuse an application if it will likely result in an adverse effect on a protected area or the critical habitat of a protected species, the DoE pointed out that the board has no choice but to apply the law, whether it agrees with the NCC or not.

This applicant has asked the CPA to effectively approve the lighting plan to allow the developer to carry on building the house. However, the DoE has stressed that the condition was directed by its director under the National Conservation Act and so it is outside of the remit of the CPA to approve.

“The beach at the site has been designated as critical habitat for nesting sea turtles,” the DoE said. “The turtle friendly lighting plan submitted is incomplete and does not minimise the impacts to sea turtles. The applicant’s proposal to utilise window drapes as a means of mitigating the adverse impacts of interior lighting is not an acceptable solution.”

If the CPA removes the condition, it would again be making a decision that could have an adverse effect on a protected species without the approval of the NCC, which the court has already found would be unlawful. The DoE has directed the CPA to refuse the applicant’s request to discharge the condition and refer the applicant back to the DoE to work out a turtle-friendly lighting plan that fulfils the condition.

In its comments on the issue, the planning department has implied it still takes the position that it is the CPA that says whether or not the condition imposed regarding the lighting has been met.

“For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, the condition does not state that the plan has to be approved by any agency, only that the applicant prepares and submits a plan for review. It is for the Authority to determine if the applicant has discharged this condition,” planning officials claimed.

The DoE is expected to attend the meeting today (Wednesday) in relation to the dispute, which is set to be heard at around 2pm.