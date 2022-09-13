Ministry reports third COVID-related death in a week

(CNS): A patient with severe comorbidities who was positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed. The individual, who had received two doses of the vaccine, was the third person in less than a week to die after being infected with the virus after several months with no fatalities related to the virus. This is now the 32nd person to die after testing positive for COVID-19 in Cayman.

The authorities have reduced public reporting in relation to the spread of the virus to hospitalisations and deaths as part of a weekly review of public health issues. While the virus is circulating in the community, people are not coming forward for official testing, so the number of positive tests no longer reflects the reality of infection levels. Therefore, officials are now using different methods to survey the impact of the virus.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton urged the public to get vaccinated or boosted, especially those who are vulnerable and immunocompromised. “The COVID-19 booster improves protection against severe infection for all age groups, and research has shown it helps keep people out of the hospital,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness extended condolences to the family of the latest victim of the coronavirus.