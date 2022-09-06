Ministers must agree with policy or resign

PACT Cabinet (Front L-R) Minister Sabrina Turner, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Martyn Roper, Minister Bernie Bush and Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (back L-R) Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose, Attorney General Sam Bulgin, Minister Jay Ebanks, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Minister André Ebanks and Minister Kenneth Bryan (click to enlarge)

(CNS): A minister who is not able to support a Cabinet decision has only one option, which is to resign, according to the Cabinet Manual made public for the first time Friday. The document was released just hours after news broke that the Central Planning Authority will appeal a court decision stemming from an internal government conflict over when the National Conservation Council can direct another government entity to protect the environment.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Minister Jay Ebanks nor Premier Wayne Panton, who are responsible for the entities involved, had commented on this clash, which appears to fall foul of the concept of collective responsibility, according to the manual.

Members of the NCC and the Central Planning Authority are both appointed by the relevant ministers, Panton and Ebanks respectively, with input from their Cabinet colleagues, and both boards are tasked with delivering government policy. But when the CPA refused a directive from the NCC based on the National Conservation Act and the PACT Government’s agreed sustainability policy to protect designated areas of the environment from development, the NCC sought a judicial review.

The premier agreed to the challenge as a means of settling the dispute, which related largely to the interpretation of the law. However, the decision to appeal has now taken the CPA into a political grey area and the coincidental publication of the Cabinet Manual raises further questions about this internal government squabble over policy and the meaning of the law.

The 26-page manual outlines the procedures for conducting government business and it is the governor’s responsibility to make sure ministers abide by the rules. Section 20.1 deals with the principle of collective responsibility, which the NCC v CPA Boggy Sand case appears to challenge.

“Ministers shall be collectively responsible to the Parliament with respect to any matter for which a Minister is responsible… All Ministers are bound by the collective decision of the Cabinet and carry joint responsibility for all Government’s policies and decision.”

Section 20.2 states: “The basic requirement for the successful operation of the Constitution is that all members should work together in unity as a team… This principle of collective responsibility is

vital to the success and effectiveness of the system of Ministerial government.”

Once policy is agreed, ministers must follow along and support the decision even if they personally oppose it. “A minister who is not able to accept and support a decision taken by the Cabinet has only one option, which is to resign. Otherwise, each and every member of the Cabinet is bound to support the Cabinet’s decision in the Parliament and elsewhere, and to accept responsibility for it, once the Cabinet has made the decision.”

While it is not clear how the policy in relation to sustainability has been agreed by Cabinet, it is clear that sustainability is at the core of the PACT Government’s broad policy, and the conservation law is at the core of the policy position for the premier’s Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency.

The manual also talks about careful planning, good faith and a “no surprises” approach for Cabinet. But it seems that the decision by the CPA to appeal the court’s ruling, after the ministry had made clear the funding was available, was made public before the premier’s ministry had been informed.

“Managing the internal political consultation process is essential to the proper functioning of the Cabinet. Ministers and officials should factor the time required for consultation into their planning,” the document states in section 52.2.

The manual deals with a wide range of issues, such as how Cabinet ministers should behave after an election is called and issues of confidentiality. Work on it began in 2004 as an update to the Guide to the Operations of Executive Council, which was in effect since 1995. Categorised as a restricted document, this guide was not previously shared with the general public. But the PACT government has now replaced the 1995 guide and made the new Cabinet Manual a public document.

Governor Martyn Roper said that finalising and publishing the manual was an important step towards strengthening and upholding good governance in the Cayman Islands. Roper said that in his constitutional role as chair of Cabinet, he would work closely with the Cabinet Office to ensure that all Cabinet-related business is conducted according to the manual.

“This significant step, combined with recent decisions to publish summaries of Cabinet and National Security Council meetings, underlines the elected government’s continued commitment to transparency,” he said in a press release about the publication.

“It strengthens the Cayman Islands’ solid reputation for being a mature, well-run and stable jurisdiction, which is governed by the rule of law. The willingness to make necessary changes to our system of governance are signs of a healthy and thriving democracy, playing a crucial role in the Cayman Islands’ success story.”

Premier Wayne Panton, who played a role in working on updating the document during his first term in Cabinet between 2013-2017, said that making it public was a commitment to transparency and making good on promises to the public.

“Going public with the Cabinet Manual follows our approval of the Code of Conduct for Minsters and Members of Cabinet, as well as the publication of weekly Cabinet meeting summaries, which had remained confidential before the PACT Government,” he said. “These actions represent an unprecedented level of commitment to transparency and good governance.”

Panton added that he hoped the people of the Cayman Islands would now gain greater insight into the work of the Cabinet. The manual will remain a working document to be updated periodically as processes and procedures are improved, he added.