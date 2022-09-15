Man seriously injured in early morning assault

(CNS): A man was seriously wounded with potentially life-changing injuries early Tuesday morning after he was struck in the face with an object, police said. The serious assault took place between 2am and 2:30am on Tuesday, 14 September, on Sound Way, George Town. No other details of the incident have been revealed, including what weapon, if any, was used to injure the victim.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.