Man due in court over bullet-proof vest

(CNS): A 51-year-old West Bay man, who was arrested in July for possessing a bullet-proof vest, has now been charged and is due to appear in court, Monday. Police seized the illegal vest during a search carried out on 1 July at an address on Pleasant Drive, West Bay. It was one of two searches police conducted that day alongside Customs and Border Control officers under the Firearms Act. The other search conducted in George Town led to the recovery of an illegal gun and a 41-year-old man was charged.

