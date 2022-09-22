Local banks begin adjusting rates after Fed hike
(CNS): Local high street banks began announcing plans to increase their own interest rates following the three-quarter percent point hike by the Federal Reserve, Wednesday. Cayman National Bank and Proven Bank (formerly Fidelity) both advised customers that their CI$ and US$ Prime Lending Rates will increase from 5.50% to 6.25% from Friday. CIBC FirstCaribbean said it will also adjust its rates to 6.25% but not until 24 October offering customers a month’s grace.
Neither Butterfield nor RBC had made an announcement regarding when their rates will increase at the time of publication.
The hike comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome said Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers would “keep at” their battle to beat down inflation through interest rate increases. This is the third hike of is kind this year and comes amid a new set of projections. Forecasts also show another large hike is likely by the end of the year. Powell said that there was no ‘painless’ way to bring down inflation as he singled out the American housing market, a persistent source of rising consumer inflation, as being likely in need of a “correction.”
The housing market in Cayman has also shown little sign of slowing down though mortgage increases for many homeowners will now further fuel their cost of living woes.
Category: Local News
Oh boy. Everything besides salary going up.
No sigh of slowing down. Land and home ownership is slipping further away for many locals.
Thank You, Jesus, that I only have to pay I interest on a small mortgage balance😊, but I’m still a bit worried about my 4-year, car loan.😥
Oh man, the stresszzzzz.
Oooooch!😬
Raise the rates of fixed deposits please.
Quick Roy. Blame Wayne.
That 6.25% fixed rate Credit Union mortgage I got 4 years ago and was a bit ‘hmmm’ about at the time is looking pretty good right about now…
Whoa! You got ripped off 4 years ago.
He/she did good. Don’t try to time the market. If it is decent, settle for that. Want to play the dice, be prepared to lose – or win. I’ll take the low return that is locked in, vs the higher return that is questionable. (Oh, I retired at age 56 with enough annual income at low rate of return to not need to worry for a modest lifestyle).
YES exactly. If you were a prudent buyer, you had the advantage to know (as EVERYONE knew) that rates were going up – No secret. So, complain that rates went up????? Where were you the past year?
Sleeping on you’re grandmother’s couch waiting to cash your last CIG check…