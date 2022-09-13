July visitors reached over 60% of pre-pandemic year

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS) The Cayman Islands welcomed 32,411 overnight visitors in July, which is 63% of the number in 2019, the record-breaking year before the COVID-19 pandemic closed local borders. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that the original target for visitor numbers for the end of this year was 40% of the more than half a million guests who came to Cayman in 2019, but he now expects to reach a quarter of a million stay-over tourists by New Year’s Eve.

Between January and June 2022, when there were still COVID restrictions in place and limited airlift, over 114,000 stay-over visitors flew into the Cayman Islands, which was around 41% of the air arrivals during the first half of 2019. But the numbers have climbed as each restriction, such as mask mandates and vaccine requirements, were lifted, setting Cayman on course to do much better than expected this year.

“I am confident that we are on target to deliver over a quarter million visitors,” Bryan said as he opened the Caribbean Tourist Organization conference at the Ritz on Monday and outlined the current tourism situation here. “Having removed all restrictions in August, we are expecting a similar impact on air arrivals, especially as we move into the winter season,” he said, noting that the last restriction was lifted just three weeks ago and would likely lead to a further increase in guest numbers.

“Though we have a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic arrivals, the month-on-month increases demonstrate that for every key performance indicator, the needle is moving in the right direction,” Bryan said.

With airlift set to be higher by the end of 2022 than ever before and a record-breaking 7,161 rooms, even as COVID-19, inflation, wars and other issues continue to play out on the world stage, the tourism product in Cayman looks set to soar to new records, especially with the addition of Cayman Airway’s direct flights to and from Los Angeles opening up the West Coast and a new market of visitors.

“This new service, coupled with the 1% increase in capacity, gives the Cayman Islands tourism industry reason to be optimistic about the 2022-2023 winter season and will help us to get back to our pre-

pandemic visitation numbers,” the minister said.

Hotel development also continues, and while some projects listed by the minister remain elusive or have taken much longer than anticipated, the government is banking on the opening of another nine hotels or condo sites, half of which are expected to be open by 2025 and will around 1,000 more rooms to the stock.

Vida Cayman, comprising 18 bungalows in Barkers, and Kailani by Hilton, which includes 80 one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, are both due to open next year. In 2024, Dart’s latest project by Seven Mile Public Beach will add another 282 rooms, and the 351-room Grand Hyatt Hotel & Residences in George Town is expected to be completed. George Town’s first ten-storey building, One|GT Boutique Hotel, a mixed-used project that will include 177 rooms, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Despite public concern about the cruise sector and what many believe is a missed opportunity after the pandemic to reimagine Cayman’s relationship with the cruise lines, Bryan said that in a typical year cruise passengers make up 75% of our visitor arrivals and it is important that this sector develops in a manner that is cohesive and sustainable well into the future.

As of 30 June, following the return of cruise ships at the end of March, 213,000 passengers have arrived here via cruise ship. “The Ministry of Tourism has commissioned a cruise tourism strategy which can best be described as a roadmap for redesigning the current approach,” the minister said. “The goal is to focus more intently on quality, sustainability and capacity management.”

However, he recently said that reducing the numbers was no longer a fundamental part of the new cruise strategy, as the ministry pivots towards spreading cruise numbers throughout the year rather than cutting the number of ships. On Tuesday alone, with three ships scheduled to call, Grand Cayman was expecting close to 12,000 cruise passengers in port.

Bryan said he is very optimistic about how the Cayman Islands tourism industry is trending because of “pent-up demand from people around the world… after being stuck at home for two years”. The minister added, “Our goal is to bring them here, give them unforgettable experiences and convert them to loyal Cayman Islands visitors who continue to return year after year.”