HSA is only facility cleared to handle emergencies

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) is the only facility in the Cayman Island that meets the standards established by the Health Practice Commission to provide emergency services, ministry officials have said. Following the tragic crash at Parker’s Raceway in Breakers last month, questions were raised about why Kashwayne McKenzie (29) was not taken to the emergency room at Health City in East End. However, the ministry said it has been gathering “accurate and relevant information” to address the issue.

A statement from the ministry released Tuesday outlining the findings of this review of how emergency situations are handled said that the HSA’s ambulances are the only emergency vehicles registered directly to a healthcare facility with the appropriately trained staff. The HSA is effectively the only approved emergency services and trauma provider as it is the only facility meeting all of the requirements of the commission.

However, Health City Cayman Islands said that, based on the list of services it provides that have been approved by the Health Practice Commission, emergency services are included. A spokesperson for the hospital added that the facility is continuing its conversation with the relevant authorities about providing services.

A spokesperson for HCCI said that this case had “reignited the need to review the current protocols for emergencies that take place in the Eastern Districts. Health City, as always, is willing to partner at a national level to ensure we can assist as many persons as possible when time is of the essence.”

But it seems that victims of road accidents or other trauma incidents who are injured in the Eastern Districts will still have to wait for the EMS to come from town and take them back again even if they are referred to Health City after being triaged at the HSA facility.

The ministry press release outlined how emergencies are defined and how those who provide them are registered and approved: “The EMS ambulance, registered under the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA), is the only entity that meets the licensing standards with approval to respond to medical emergencies and authorised to be dispatched by the 911 Centre.”

Furthermore, the HSA “is the only healthcare facility with licensed emergency vehicles equipped for response services, and as a result is currently the only deployment location in the event of a medical emergency”.

The ministry found that, given the staffing requirements for approval as an emergency services facility, the HSA is also the only facility that meets the staffing requirements to be able to offer emergency services and employs thirteen of the sixteen medical doctors with a speciality of “emergency physician” or “emergency medicine”.

Severe trauma, such as a motor vehicle accident, is a special circumstance that is the domain of 911 Emergency Services, the ministry also noted, adding that this is a specific type of emergency. “To date, the Health Practice Commission has not received any application from any private local facility to provide services for cases of severe trauma, and as such the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) remains the epicentre of care for these cases,” ministry officials stated.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said her ministry remained committed to building local capacity in an effort to enhance and improve emergency services.

“However, this must be done in line with best practices and the standards which we have set,” she said. “These standards are there to ensure, first and foremost, patient safety. We welcome the opportunity to engage private sector providers who have met the standards as determined and enforced by the Health Practice Commission, and as such are authorised to deliver those services safely and responsibly,” the minister added.