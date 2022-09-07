Gunman escapes with cash from West Bay shop

(CNS): Police are investigating an armed robbery at a small business on Finch Drive, West Bay, Monday evening, 6 September. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a store where a man had entered brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from the worker. He then fled the location on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash. The robber was described as being about 5’11”, with a dark complexion and about 25 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, dark gloves and a dark mask.

No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the incident. The matter is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.