Gov’t coffers overflow with budget surplus

(CNS): At the end of the first seven months of 2022, the Entire Public Sector (EPS) had a surplus of $129.6 million, some $25.2 million more than the projected year-to-date operating surplus of $104.4 million, the finance ministry confirmed Monday. As of 31 July, the government was still collecting much more revenue than it had predicted for this year and core government was running a surplus of almost $144 million, even with spending going some $19 million over budget as a result of tertiary healthcare costs of $14 million and an additional $20.6 million on the tourism stipend.

Finance Minister Chris Saunders said the numbers followed the same trend seen in the first half of the financial year, with revenue reflecting the confidence in the financial services sector as well as continued growth in property sales.

“Cayman Islands real estate continues to be a popular investment in tandem with ongoing and new development projects,” Saunders said in a release. “We have also seen growth in work permit revenue over the prior year, which indicates that local businesses are in recovery mode after the suppressive effects of the pandemic, and are now staffing up to their full complements.”

The minister added that import duty and tourism-related fees and taxes were increasing compared to last year. “This is not surprising given the recent phased reopening of our borders. These two sectors have a symbiotic relationship, with higher tourism arrival numbers resulting in increased consumption and therefore increased imports.”

He added, “With the full reopening of our borders and the removal of COVID-related mandates, we anticipate stronger tourism performance in the upcoming traditional high season of November through April. In general, we have seen that the financial over-performance in some areas has thus far more than compensated for under-performance in others and we are still in a strong surplus position.”

The Entire Public Sector surplus of $25.2 million ensured that the government would be in a position to provide the funding for social programmes such as free school meals, stamp-duty waivers for first-time Caymanian home buyers, healthcare costs for elderly Caymanians, and the three-month extension of the tourism stipend due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, he noted.

“All in a time when expenses have inevitably gone up due to the after-effects of the pandemic,” the minister said. “This caution has been rewarded by better than expected revenues, which allow us to provide additional relief to our people due to local cost of living challenges and international inflationary pressures. With continued good stewardship of public funds, we anticipate that the country’s finances will remain in a positive position through the end of this financial year.”

Premier Wayne Panton thanked his elected colleagues for their commitment to keeping government finances on track as well as the civil service, as the figures put the government in a good position to weather the traditionally leaner revenue months of the second half of the year.

“In addition to a healthy surplus, we also have the anticipated tourism high season to add to our revenues from that industry, which is now positioned to rise rapidly to its former levels,” he said but added a note of caution. “While optimistic, we also remain cognizant of global economic pressures and will remain vigilant in our management of government finances while fostering an environment of continued economic recovery and growth.”

The government collected over $7.2 million more than expected in financial services fees and an additional $6.6 million from work permits, representing increasing demand for workers as the economy moved into phase five of the border reopening plan, despite persistent complaints from employers that their permit applications are being declined.

Property-related revenues were a staggering $18.5 million higher than anticipated, as property transactions and high property values continue to fuel an unsustainable property boom that is largely dominated by luxury condo sales.