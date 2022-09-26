Government schools stay closed for extra day

Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): Despite the all clear being issued at 3pm Monday, as Hurricane Ian moved away from the Cayman Islands, the Ministry of Education announced that government schools will remain closed to students until Wednesday, 28 September. While teachers were asked to report to work at 9:30 am, Tuesday, the delayed opening to students is to allow checks and preparation officials stated.

“The delayed reopening will facilitate cleaning and preparation activities for meals and classrooms, and allow the Department of Education Services (DES) Facilities Unit to conduct comprehensive site checks in all government schools to ensure no safety hazards exist for staff or students,” officials stated.

Private schools were expected to advise parents directly regarding their reopening arrangements.

For further notifications and post- Hurricane Ian information, visit Cayman Islands Government’s official site www.gov.ky.