Garbage collection and landfill intake resume

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health ‘s trucks were back on the road Tuesday morning as the garbage collection service resumeds but a delay is expected after the service was suspended on Monday due to Hurricane Ian. The George Town landfill has also re-opened to take scrap metals, derelict vehicles and other bulk waste. With a low volume of post-hurricane debris, the temporary sites won’t be activated and residents can use the 24-hour drop-off site at the dump for small amounts of garden debris.

DEH Director, Richard Simms complemented residents for the important contribution in minimizing the quantity of potential debris from their properties in preparation for the passage of Hurricane Ian.

“The impact from Hurricane Ian in terms of debris was very light,” he said. “We want to thank members of the public as their preparation had a positive impact on the amount of debris post-hurricane. We experience a lot of traffic at the landfills on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when residents complied with the guidelines provided to remove potential debris from their properties,” he said.

Officials also apologised for any inconvenience caused by garbage collections delays. For additional information contact the DEH at 949-6696, email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or the Facebook and messenger page.