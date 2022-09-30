Ex-cop and lover jailed for sexual assault

(CNS): A woman who offered up a close friend to her lover as a birthday present has been jailed for four and a half years while her boyfriend, a former RCIPS officer, has been jailed for five years for sexually assaulting the woman while she was trapped in their vehicle. Antonio O’Neal Marshall (43) and his girlfriend, Ericka McFarlane Lynch, were convicted in May after a jury trial where they had claimed the sexual encounter was consensual.

The judge said the victim’s life had been affected in many ways and she had been traumatised by the couple’s callous and selfish actions, but those actions have consequences”. Justice Carter also imposed a sexual harm prevention order to prevent the couple from contacting the victim in this case after they have served their lengthy jail time.

With friends and family in the courtroom, both Lynch and Marshall were permitted a lengthy and emotional goodbye before they were taken into custody to begin serving the lengthy jail terms.

Lynch, who was employed by WORC before she was convicted, and Marshall, who was recently fired from the RCIPS, were accused of tricking the victim, who was said to have been a close friend of Lynch, into a sexual encounter in a car against her will. Both Lynch and Marshall sexually assaulted the woman while the car was in motion, preventing her from getting away.

The couple both have children from previous relationships. Marshall has an eleven-year-old son in his native Barbados and Lynch, who is Caymanian, has two children for whom she was the primary caregiver. The judge had explained that this was the reason why her sentence was slightly shorter than the term given to Marshall.