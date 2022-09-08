Elizabeth II, Queen for 70 years, dies in Scotland
(CNS): Following hours of speculation after it was announced this morning that Queen Elizabeth II was ill and her family rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side, Buckingham Palace has told the world that the 96-year-old monarch has died. Her eldest son, Charles (73) immediately acceded to the throne, becoming King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, is the Queen Consort.
Prince William, Charles’ eldest son with his first wife, Princess Diana, is now first in line to the throne, and his children with Kate Middleton, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) are second, third and fourth in line.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Royal website said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this summer. She became heir to the throne after the abdication of her uncle, King Edward VIII, in 1936. When her father, King George VI, died in February 1952, Elizabeth, then 25 years old, became Queen, and her coronation in 1953 was the first in Britain to be televised.
She was married to Philip Mountbatten for 72 years until his death in April 2021, and they had four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. The Queen also leaves eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The Royal website has been blacked out except for the message below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: UK, World News
RIP Queen Elizabeth. As a teen in my family said, “she is dead?! But she is immortal!”
RIP Her Majesty
The greatest Briton of all time and a remarkable woman, who dedicated her life to public service. Such a sad day. RIP Your Majesty and long live the King.
I am not a monarchist but I have to give respect to Queen Elizabeth who did not put one foot wrong in her 70 years on the throne. She carried out her duties with dignity and class.
You can never be replaced and will surely be missed. We thank you for your service. Have a good rest Mam you deserve it!
Bring on the long weekend!
I am more sad than I thought I would be. Even if you aren’t a fan of the monarchy, you must admit she has stayed true to the job and has always shown her dedication to her country. RIP.
He would not necessarily take the form Charles III, though Liz Truss will be embarrassed if she didn’t know he will be doing that when she referred to him as such in her speech. It ought to be for the monarch, not a politician, to confirm that point.
Couple of days off, will mark her greatest contribution to these Islands. Shame old sausage fingers is now the King, they should have skipped a generation.