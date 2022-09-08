Elizabeth II, Queen for 70 years, dies in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III

(CNS): Following hours of speculation after it was announced this morning that Queen Elizabeth II was ill and her family rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side, Buckingham Palace has told the world that the 96-year-old monarch has died. Her eldest son, Charles (73) immediately acceded to the throne, becoming King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, is the Queen Consort.

Prince William, Charles’ eldest son with his first wife, Princess Diana, is now first in line to the throne, and his children with Kate Middleton, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) are second, third and fourth in line.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Royal website said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this summer. She became heir to the throne after the abdication of her uncle, King Edward VIII, in 1936. When her father, King George VI, died in February 1952, Elizabeth, then 25 years old, became Queen, and her coronation in 1953 was the first in Britain to be televised.

She was married to Philip Mountbatten for 72 years until his death in April 2021, and they had four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. The Queen also leaves eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

The Royal website has been blacked out except for the message below: