Ebanks latest minister to come down with COVID-19

(CNS) André Ebanks, the Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, as well as Investment, Innovation and Social Development, has tested positive for COVID-19. Ebanks (WBS) tested positive in a lateral flow test (LFT) he took Thursday morning and was said to be awaiting the results of a confirmatory PCR test when officials released the information. Ebanks will be at home isolating for the next seven days, or until he has a negative LFT test result.

“Although I will not be able to be out and about assisting with the hurricane preparations, I am in regular contact with the team at the constituency office,” he assured his constituents.

Chris Saunders who is acting as premier while Wayne Panton is en-route back to Cayman and expected home this evening wished Ebanks well as he battles the coronavirus. “On behalf of all of us in Government, I wish Minister Ebanks an easy time of COVID-19 and a speedy recovery,” he said.

Ebanks is one of dozens of people currently infected with the virus but there are no longer any official statistics to reflect the extent of the spread. PCR confirmation testing has fallen off dramatically as people use LFT instead of reporting their status officially so public health is no longer reporting active cases. Officials recently announced that it will be limiting its reports relating to the status of the virus here to once per month largely based on hospital admissions.

Deaths as a result of the virus however, are still being reported when they happen and the next edition of the Public Health Spotlight is expected, Wednesday.

Anyone who needs assistance can contact Ebanks constituency office at aewbs2021@gmail.com or call +1 345 922 4530.