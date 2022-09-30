Dog killed and man injured in WB shooting

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a shooting at a yard in Birch Tree Hill, West Bay, during the early hours of Thursday morning in which one man was shot in the leg and a dog was shot and killed. Police and other emergency services were called out around 12:15am following a 911 report of multiple shots being fired. Before police arrived, the injured man was taken by private car to the hospital, where he is still being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Firearms Response Unit also attended the location and after a thorough search of the area declared it safe for investigators to attend.

This shooting is now being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department and anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.