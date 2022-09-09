Cuban migrants in CBC custody after landing on Brac
(CNS): Seven men and one woman were taken into custody by the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) on Wednesday, 7 September, after their vessel arrived in Cayman Brac at around 1pm. No details were given about the state of their vessel but all eight people came ashore and were being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols, officials said.
