CPA sticks by NCC order over turtle lights

Disorented baby turtles (Photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has said it is obligated to follow a National Conservation Council direction to find that a condition of planning approval for turtle-friendly lighting at a proposed luxury beachfront house in Rum Point had not been met. During its meeting last week, the CPA said the recent court ruling meant they could not ignore orders from the NCC and refused to discharge the condition.

The CPA heard from both the Department of Environment, who rejected the submitted plan, and the architect of the house, who objected to the installation of window tints on the beachfront home in critical nesting habitat.

The experts at the DoE who advise the NCC on potential environmental threats had rejected a plan submitted by the applicant because it would not prevent light from the beachfront home from impacting both nesting turtles and the hatchlings. The department said that, since the house was located on a nesting beach that is protected under the law, the applicant needed to ensure that the interior light would not illuminate the beach, which would protect the animals from the risks of disorientation.

The director of planning tried to persuade the DoE that the condition should be removed and the lighting plan then discussed over the period of construction, but the DoE stuck to its position that the developer should not get a building permit until a suitable lighting plan is agreed.

CPA Chair Ian Pairaudeau also claimed that the original NCC direction had requested that the developer merely submit a turtle-friendly plan, which the applicant had done. But he accepted that in submissions responding to this hearing, the NCC had made it clear the plan must be approved.

The applicant has objected to installing the tint, claiming that it would darken the daytime view. Architect John Doak, who spoke for the undisclosed landowner at the CPA meeting, asked what the point of building a beachfront home was if the owner could not enjoy the view, and complained about the level of tint the DoE had said should be installed. Doak had argued that drapes or blinds should be sufficient.

“We are building a house on the beach. Why would we want to screen the view?” he asked. He said the DoE’s solution was “untenable” and that the department was not respecting the property owner’s rights.

However, DoE Senior Environmental Assessment officer Lauren Dombowsky detailed the risks of relying on drapes and the continued issues that are presented by interior lights leading to major disorientation. She pointed to the multiple difficulties turtles have nesting on beaches around the island, given the amount of development and light, and asked why we should be making things even more difficult for them.

Dumbowsky also took time to thank the CPA for its efforts to get beachfront property developers to include turtle-friendly lighting in projects and said it was having “a huge positive impact”. But she argued that on this occasion the applicant was asking for a plan to be approved that was not turtle friendly. She said that the DoE just wanted the applicant to come back to the table so they could find a suitable lighting plan.

The department sent a clear message to all new beachfront developers in critical nesting habitat that these conditions are important and must be met, which includes lighting that does not impact turtles. However, the law only applies to new buildings and does not yet require homeowners to retrofit properties.