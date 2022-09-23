COVID takes life of fourth patient this month

(CNS): An unvaccinated patient on the Sister Islands with severe comorbidities has become the fourth person this month to die after contracting COVID-19 the Health Services Authority confirmed Friday. Public health is no longer reporting active cases or details about infection levels but is expected to release the now monthly Public Health Spotlight next week detailing hospital admissions. In the absence of any official figures the virus continues to spread throughout the community with dozens of people believed to be unwell. Minister André Ebanks is the latest senior official to be infected.

Interim Chief Medical Officer, Dr Autilia Newton, said given that this is the fourth life lost to COVID in September it is important that residents are vaccinated and boosted especially the elderly and immunocompromised.

“It is imperative that we continue to use all the resources at our disposal to protect ourselves and our loved one from severe illness and death from COVID-19, and our best resource continues to be the vaccine” Dr Newton said. “Research has shown us that the two doses of the vaccination in conjunction with the recommended booster doses will keep people out of the hospital, so I stress once again: get vaccinated and boosted.”

The COVID-19 vaccination and booster schedule for the month of September is available on https://www.hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/.