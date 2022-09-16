Court rejects claim man found gun in porta-potty

Handgun recovered by the RCIPS on 17 October 2021

(CNS): Adwen Anthony Simpson (37) is facing at least seven years behind bars after the court rejected his argument that there were exceptional circumstance relating to his admitted possession of a loaded .38 revolver found in his car when he was stopped by police last October on Shedden Road. Simpson had claimed that he had just found the gun in a blue porta-potty at a fish fry in George Town and was on his way to the police station to hand the gun in when he was pulled over.

In an effort to dodge the mandatory minimum sentence of seven years Simpson’s lawyer had argued that his possession was only temporary and exceptional. But as she delivered her judgement on Friday, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop said she didn’t believe Simpson’s “constantly shifting account”.

Before being charged over the possession of this unlawful gun, Simpson was a working family man with no previous convictions, and the court heard that he has an impeccable record at the prison since being held on remand. However, the judge said she did not find his account credible, describing it as an “unconvincing tale” that “bordered on ludicrous”.

When Simpson was stopped by police, despite later claiming he was on his way to the station, he never mentioned the gun to the officers who found the weapon hidden under the car seat. After it was discovered he told the officer he knew nothing about it.

When he was interviewed by the police, he told them he had found the gun on the floor of a blue portable toilet at a fish fry on Eclipse Drive in Central George town shortly before he was stopped by the officers. He claimed that he had no phone on him at the time and so had picked up the weapon with the intention of going to the police station.

But when officers checked the venue, they found there was no porta-potty at the site. He later claimed he had found the gun by a cabana where he had gone to use the toilet. The judge noted a number of other inconsistencies about Simpson’s stories between his arrest, his police interview and his claims in court, especially over whether or not he ever actually went to the bathroom and whether he unloaded the weapon and reloaded it.

There were also other inconsistencies in the claims made by Simpson when he was interviewed by police and when he appeared in court, which Justice McDonald-Bishop found were efforts to bolster what she found was a false claim that he was only ever in temporary possession of the loaded gun. The judge also pointed out that when he was stopped by police, he did not cooperate with the officers. If the claim he was intending to hand it in had been accurate, he should have immediately offered up information to those officers about the gun.

Concluding that the circumstances surrounding his possession of the weapon were “wholly unexceptional”, the judge adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing next month.