Cop and girlfriend face jail for sexual assault

Antonio O’Neal Marshal (photo courtesy of Cayman Marl Road)

(CNS): Antonio O’Neal Marshal, an officer with the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit, and his girlfriend, Ericka McFarlane Lynch, who were convicted earlier this year of indecent assault, are both facing jail time after appearing in court on Thursday for sentencing. The prosecution argued that their offending fell into the highest category. Marshal and Lynch were found guilty of tricking a friend of Lynch into a situation where she was assaulted by the couple in what they had claimed was a consensual sexual encounter in their car.

Marshal was accused of performing oral sex and Lynch of foundling the breasts of the woman, who was once a close friend. In a report read by the crown counsel, the court heard that since the incident in April last year, the victim was still suffering from fear and anxiety and felt betrayed by her friend. According to the crown’s case, text messages had revealed that Lynch had organised the sexual encounter as a birthday gift for Marshal.

The victim had been reluctant to come forward and had not reported the assault directly to the police, but she did tell a close friend who happened to be a police officer and she made the report. After a difficult time in court under cross-examination, the woman had come close to withdrawing and has indicated she had been severely traumatized by the entire experience.

The crown said there were a number of aggravating factors in the case, including a degree of planning by the couple, the fact that it took place in a moving car, leaving the victim no means of escape, and a breach of trust, given that the victim and Lynch were close friends. Marshal was a police officer at the time so he “should have known better”, the prosecutor said, and while he was in a position of general trust, he was off duty when the offence took place and was a stranger to the victim.

Although Lynch and Marshal are both of previous good character, they are facing significant jail time as a result of the high degree of culpability they had in the commission of the crime and the relatively high harm caused by their actions.

Following the conviction of the couple in May, the RCIPS confirmed that Marshal had been suspended from his job, but did not at that point appear to have been fired. CNS has contacted the RCIPS about his current employment status and we are awaiting a reply.

Justice Marlene Carter, who is presiding over the case, will deliver her ruling at a later date.