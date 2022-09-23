Clock-ticks for Speaker on resignation request

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush

(CNS): As of 9:30am Friday, the Clerk of Parliament confirmed that she had not received a letter of resignation from McKeeva Bush more than a week after Premier Wayne Panton had asked him to step down as Speaker. In his 15 September letter the premier had asked Bush to resign by 5pm today. While Bush reportedly messaged the premier in response on 16 September agreeing to vacate office and told minister Jay Ebanks too, that he was prepared to give up his role as Speaker, Bush has now only hours to meet that commitment.

CNS has contacted the premier’s office asking what will happen should Bush fail to submit his formal resignation by five o’clock this evening and we are awaiting a response.

Bush has made few public comments on the situation including the allegations that while visibly intoxicated, he had sexually harassed at least two women at an official cocktail party at the Ritz Hotel, last Tuesday. But posting on social media, yesterday he denied the accusations. He also indicated that he had accepted an opposition motion for a no confidence vote in the PACT government and said nothing about his proposed resignation.

According to reporting, Friday, in the Cayman Compass, Bush had not confirm when or even if he still intends to resign, stating that everyone should “wait on the due process of the law.” He said he was now focused on the the tropical depression heading towards Cayman.

“This country must be concerned with the oncoming hurricane and what faces our people, at least I am. I am beginning to prepare for my constituents of West Bay West and any others that may need help,” he reportedly told the newspaper.

While police have interviewed the alleged victims of Bush’s reportedly inappropriate behaviour at the CTO event, the RCIPS has confirmed that the inquiries are continuing. Bush has not been arrested or charged and it is not clear if police have yet approached the veteran politician who remains on probation in relation to his conviction for assault in 2020, about these latest allegations.

At this point Bush’s resignation is looking increasingly unlikely so he can only be removed by the MPs who voted him in or the collapse of government. While the opposition have filed a motion calling for the no confidence vote in PACT no one on the opposition or government benches has yet filed a no confidence motion for a vote on the speaker. At this point the no confidence vote in government would, in any event, likely take precedence over any no confidence motion in the Speaker.

Both votes would require a two thirds majority to succeed which with 19 seats despite the Speaker’s inability to vote still requires 13 MPs in support. While a no confidence motion in Bush is likely to attract the votes given the broad condemnation of Bush’s behaviour on the opposition as well as government benches the success of the opposition’s motion is still, at this stage, far less assured.

Despite unconfirmed speculation that the PACT government is divided enough to bring themselves down few members have spoken publicly about the resignation of Bush or the no confidence vote. Heather Bodden (Sav) has posted on her social media pages that PACT remain in tact.