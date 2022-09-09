Cayman observes 10 days of mourning for the Queen
(CNS) Updated with National Mourning Protocols: Along with the UK and other British Overseas Territories, the Cayman Islands has entered a period of ten days of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. Flags are being flown at half-mast until 8am the day after the royal funeral. Flags will be raised briefly for the proclamation of the new sovereign tomorrow when King Charles III formally assumes the throne. A date has not yet been set for the funeral, which will be a public holiday in Cayman.
Premier Wayne Panton said in his message to the country, “She was a defender of the faith and a stalwart wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As our Head of State, our loyalty to the British Crown was strongest and most heartfelt under her reign. We remain loyal to the British Crown, but it has definitely lost one of its most precious jewels.”
The Queen visited the Cayman Islands twice during her reign, first in 1983 and again in 1994, and many Caymanians who had the opportunity to meet her during those times have fond memories.
Condolence books have been opened at the Government Administration Building in Grand Cayman and District Administration Building in Cayman Brac. Floral tributes can be left on the steps of the Government Administration Building and the front gates of Government House.
A 96-gun salute is scheduled at Government House this morning at 10am, with one round being fired every 10 seconds and the number of rounds fired to match her age.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
question is… Would you have preferred to be a third world citizen… Or be protected by Our beloved Queen…under the British oversea Territory…hmm.. nothings wrong with either but educated yourself first before being so negative in This Country
Ancestral privilege is a terrible thing. The Royal Family should do the decent thing and give up to charity all the wealth they accumulated from the slave trade and invasions. Their ‘colonialism will be judged not differently to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
10 days of mourning….a bit over the top…good god, what century are we in?
If anyone deserves 10 days of mourning it is the late QEII. She has been a constant in our lives and a Christian role model for so many of us. Rest In Peace our beloved Queen and God save the King.
what a total bell
Our flags are at half-mast and our hearts are heavy. God rest the Queen.
Our flags are upside down
*upsided
Hello. Why should I mourn? I don’t know her !!! Has she offered anything to help me with my finances? No ! I only have God.
There will always be the ‘what about me’ people. They have no idea how the Royal family drive charities and help so many people less fortunate than ourselves. Some argue it is a life of privilege, but imagine a life that is not your own, continually in the public eye and continually holding up traditions. Not many can do it because of the ‘what about me’ attitude. The King has a very hard task ahead because his mother set the bar very high. The Queen represented everything British, but they are a family just like us so how about showing a little respect. No one is forcing you to mourn but respect that you are in a British territory and following British protocols in the present time.
Are you sure God has you?
And how is god helping with your finances – complete idiot.
You may not have known her personally, but she was the Queen of our country and lived her whole life putting others above herself – have some respect
You’re sure about God..?
calm down.
And you expect God to help you with your finances? You are nothing!
Have some respect
They have done nothing to earn it.
The Smiths said it best.
What about the Sex Pistols?
A 96-gun salute is scheduled at Government House this morning at 10am, with one round being fired every 10 seconds and the number of rounds fired to match her age.
Stupid!
Stupid? How crude. YOU are the stupid one!
Shots fired.
The Cayman Islands should have their own Royal Family. Perhaps a list of candidates and a referendum held.
King Mac the First!
Maybe pick up a history book and read up on where royalty/kingdoms come from. coming across as quite ignorant there chief…
Oh please NO NO NO , the idea of setting up a monarchy in Cayman given the quantum vacuum that resides in between ears (and propagates much better than the contrary down the genetic helix 🧬 I suppose ) .
The gene pool for any aristocraticy to maintain itself over time needs to be as deep as possible, just look around you and tell me that is possible and I will take you for a stroll down the endemic presence and growth of generational of ills that have a HIGH genetic prevalence and just to put the final nail to the coffin of such a brilliant idea will demonstrate how far up our dear local gentry ranges in such prevalences ! It will be good and educational fun !
By way of segregation in between who gets which rights and not into 20 different categories (all illegal and human rights infringing to the point it is criminal , no one really bothered to look under the hood and how segregating and as close to apartheid caymanian society really has become) we already instituted an aristocraticy that has little as possible to do with excellence , merit or valor by any accepted metric.
Cayman is a British territory, it falls under the realm of the uk monarchy. Thankfully!
Great idea!
Build a Royal Cayman Palace for tourists to pay $10 entry, Caymanian tour guide showing where heads of States reside while visiting Cayman and a lookout tower chapel. It’s a TOURIST MONEY MAKER!
Set up an annual event where people can pay and get a photo of them kissing the Royal ring on the outstretched hand of the chosen Royal family King or Queen. Kissing the Royal ring from the Royal hand is known to give you 69 years good luck. T-shirts and souvenirs available after the tour.