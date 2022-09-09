Cayman observes 10 days of mourning for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth in 1953

(CNS) Updated with National Mourning Protocols: Along with the UK and other British Overseas Territories, the Cayman Islands has entered a period of ten days of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. Flags are being flown at half-mast until 8am the day after the royal funeral. Flags will be raised briefly for the proclamation of the new sovereign tomorrow when King Charles III formally assumes the throne. A date has not yet been set for the funeral, which will be a public holiday in Cayman.

Premier Wayne Panton said in his message to the country, “She was a defender of the faith and a stalwart wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As our Head of State, our loyalty to the British Crown was strongest and most heartfelt under her reign. We remain loyal to the British Crown, but it has definitely lost one of its most precious jewels.”

The Queen visited the Cayman Islands twice during her reign, first in 1983 and again in 1994, and many Caymanians who had the opportunity to meet her during those times have fond memories.

Condolence books have been opened at the Government Administration Building in Grand Cayman and District Administration Building in Cayman Brac. Floral tributes can be left on the steps of the Government Administration Building and the front gates of Government House.

A 96-gun salute is scheduled at Government House this morning at 10am, with one round being fired every 10 seconds and the number of rounds fired to match her age.