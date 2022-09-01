Cayman adds Colombia to list of possible food suppliers
(CNS): Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks is looking at adding another country to the list of potential suppliers for the Cayman Islands in pursuit of greater food security as the world battles supply chain issues and inflation caused by a number of issues, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, compounded by climate change. Following a recent meeting with officials from Colombia, work is now underway to arrange further meetings and a scoping visit to the country.
“Our government is interested in exploring avenues to diversify and seek high quality and more affordable food sources within the region, in keeping with our goal to improve the well-being of our people,” Ebanks said in a press release this week. “With the ongoing and increasing threats to global food supplies, expanding regional trade is critical to our food security and economic stability.”
An agreed process for cooperation and support is being prepared and the Ministry of Agriculture is scheduled to have further discussions in the coming weeks.
“We will work to arrange technical meetings to discuss phytosanitary requirements concerning food imports from Colombia, logistics, as well as to organise a scoping mission to Colombia involving the private sector,” Ebanks added.
This initial visit included an exchange of ideas between the minister and Ambassador of Colombia to Jamaica Jairo Clopatofsky, Navy Attaché Captain Germán Rojas and Second Secretary, Head of the Consular Section Andrés Pérez-Rodríguez during a “courtesy call and hybrid meeting” held on Friday, 26 August, at the Government Administration Building.
Clopatofsky said there is immense opportunity for the Cayman Islands and Colombia to work together and that his country is ready to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Category: Agriculture, Business
WTF was the Colombian Naval Attaché doing at that meeting?
So government does what exactly – gives duty concessions on the importation of Colombian produce? Provides CAL flights to fly it in? force Fosters, Kirks and Hurleys to stock it? About the only part of that that makes sense is the first part, and that can just be done by removing duty on unprocessed food.
While ‘not pouring too much cold water ‘ on these ‘scoping out ‘ exercises, the most effective solution is right here in these islands. There are enough small and medium sized farmers to produce a reasonable supply of fresh produce. Any observant person can get an idea of the potential by just noting the number of informal vendors who sell their produce along the side of the roads. Add these to those vendors at the Farmer’s Market and one realizes that with some organization these islands can produce a reasonable amount of fresh food crops.
The problem is that there is no plan … no organization… no marshalling of the resources to ensure that the best use is made of the arable land. No technical support and advice available to the farmers and no system in place to ensure that once the crops are ready ,there is an available market so that the small farmer does not have to spend time away from the farm trying to market his /her produce.
Agriculture , like much else in these islands is run as an adhocracy . This being the case the industry will never rise beyond the level of subsistence. While I commend the Minister for seeking alternate supplies , I strongly recommend that he surround himself with those persons with the organizational skills and the passion and the ability to organize the local farmers into becoming a more efficient and economically vibrant entity.
Has anyone explored the idea of forming an Agricultural Co-Op among the local small farmers . A Co-Op with its own marketing system where the farmers can receive payment for their produce upon delivery. Thus allowing them cash to further invest and freeing them up to return to the business of farming. A Co-op which will provide education and orientation on which crops to plant according to the time of year and how to rotate crops and practise ‘companion planting’ so as to get the best produce from the soil.
It is my opinion that with some effort and organization much more can be done with regards to food security . I am not suggesting that we can be completely free from the importation of all food stuff but by the same token , I am not convinced that we are that badly off that we have to depend upon imports for our every need from eggs to yams.
Here’s the challenge for the PACT political directorate , show us your mettle by leading us to a programme of greater local food production in the time you have left in office.
Pretty sure this will be profitable for some and get DEA attention.
Imports from Columbia, huh!
Good ole Jay. Staying true to form!
Let’s see how manny of these potential food distributors become confirmed distributors…
hasn’t worked before…won’t work this time either.
eat less, live longer.
They have the best baby wipes.
Two major exports, very different but both addictive.
I already know what kind of food I want!
This will certainly make it easier to transport all kinds of products..
What happened to the last agreement with Honduras? Nothing after the photo op and freebie trip.
An excellent destination for another “fruitful scoping” boys trip like to last one to Honduras! And don’t forget Cuba old boy. How can i get on the invite list?
Looking good Jay! This is a great idea that hopefully brings relief.