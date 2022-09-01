Cayman adds Colombia to list of possible food suppliers

Second Secretary and Head of Consular Section, Embassy of Colombia to Jamaica Andrés Pérez-Rodríguez presenting a gift to Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. Under the Ministerial Code of Conduct, Ministers may keep gifts given to them in their ministerial capacity if they have a value below $500.

(CNS): Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks is looking at adding another country to the list of potential suppliers for the Cayman Islands in pursuit of greater food security as the world battles supply chain issues and inflation caused by a number of issues, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, compounded by climate change. Following a recent meeting with officials from Colombia, work is now underway to arrange further meetings and a scoping visit to the country.

“Our government is interested in exploring avenues to diversify and seek high quality and more affordable food sources within the region, in keeping with our goal to improve the well-being of our people,” Ebanks said in a press release this week. “With the ongoing and increasing threats to global food supplies, expanding regional trade is critical to our food security and economic stability.”

An agreed process for cooperation and support is being prepared and the Ministry of Agriculture is scheduled to have further discussions in the coming weeks.

“We will work to arrange technical meetings to discuss phytosanitary requirements concerning food imports from Colombia, logistics, as well as to organise a scoping mission to Colombia involving the private sector,” Ebanks added.

This initial visit included an exchange of ideas between the minister and Ambassador of Colombia to Jamaica Jairo Clopatofsky, Navy Attaché Captain Germán Rojas and Second Secretary, Head of the Consular Section Andrés Pérez-Rodríguez during a “courtesy call and hybrid meeting” held on Friday, 26 August, at the Government Administration Building.

Clopatofsky said there is immense opportunity for the Cayman Islands and Colombia to work together and that his country is ready to strengthen relations between the two countries.