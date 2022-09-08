Caucus and Cabinet to ponder PlanCayman proposal

Regal Beach on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority reviewed the proposal for PlanCayman and at a special meeting on 24 August and voted to forward the document to the government. According to the minutes, the board found the “National Planning Framework document acceptable and resolved to present it” to the planning minister to put before Cabinet. The document in question lays out phases, the first of which relates to the Seven Mile Beach area. It is based on work conducted by the previous administration and sets out a potential development map for the country.

When he came to office, Premier Wayne Panton spoke about taking a more holistic approach to the project to replace the current development plan, which was implemented in 1997 and is no longer fit for purpose. But given the work required to re-assess the entire country, PACT continued with the work started by the Progressive government.

The document has not been released to the public but it did involve a period of public consultation on the Seven Mile Beach corridor. Planning officials have said that the review of the national plan needed to be conducted in a phased manner because of the particular needs and differences of the various areas around all three islands.

Given that Seven Mile Beach is largely a tourist and commercial zone, the building heights and density levels will be different from other parts of the country. The plan will need to set out how the government is going to address the significant beach erosion problems and the challenges that this has presented for hotels and condo developments there, such as the Marriott and Regal Beach, because of historic and frequent poor development decisions.

The government has already pledged to invest some $21 million in tackling beach erosion but it is more than clear that it must now consider the managed retreat of some properties in this zone. The plan will also need to tackle the controversial issue of how tall buildings will be allowed to be built along the West Bay Road, where the limit is currently ten storeys.

Former planning minister Joey Hew offered his support in the wake of news that the plan he had set in motion was being adopted by the current administration.

“When I was minister responsible for planning, I said that the PlanCayman planning framework is the best opportunity for the country to get a badly needed modern development plan,” he said. “I have repeated that many times since. Regrettably, following the election, Premier Panton did not support the PlanCayman framework, but I am hoping that will now change. An updated National Development Plan is critical for our future and must be beyond partisan politics.”



Noting that Jay Ebanks, the current planning minister, has reportedly expressed his support for the document approved by the CPA, Hew said he expected him to have the full support of his colleagues in Caucus and Cabinet to allow PlanCayman to move forward.

However, it is not yet clear whether or not the proposed plan will have full Cabinet support. While PlanCayman had been billed as a project that would see the economic, social and environmental well-being of Cayman being reviewed equally, the consultation document was criticised by environmental activists at the time for being tilted in favour of development and was carried out before the Ministry of Sustainability was created.

Additionally, a proposal that the CPA should take over from Cabinet the decision-making process relating to coastal works or potential development below the high water mark is also likely to fuel further controversy.