Bryan voted in as CTO chairman unopposed

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has been voted in as chair of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). The local minister was elected unopposed on Tuesday evening during the CTO Council of Ministers meeting at the regional tourism conference currently being hosted at the Ritz-Carlton. Bryan is the first CTO chairman from the Cayman Islands and he steps into the post after becoming tourism minister less than 18 months ago, when the borders were still closed.

Cayman Islands Director of Tourism Rosa Harris has been elected as chair of the CTO Board of Directors, giving Cayman a prominent position in the organisation as tourism goes through the process of recovery and what is expected to be a competitive time for the industry.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization is a regional association focused on the development of the sector. Its membership includes two dozen countries and territories across the region, as well as private sector entities as allied members. The organisation’s goal is to make the entire Caribbean region the most popular year-round warm-weather destination.

Bryan has said the connection and cooperation between CTO countries are at the top of his agenda for the region. During the conference discussions are taking place among member states and jurisdictions about sharing airlift, an issue that has already led to some conflict for Bryan here at home after the chair of Cayman Airways resigned last month, in part as a result of this potential policy direction. However, Bryan has said this is only in the discussion phase.

“Post-COVID era, there’s a lot of work that all of our Caribbean islands have to do in our partnership as part of this organisation to ensure that our airlift, our marketing, our focus on emerging markets, our ability to run efficiently as an entity – all those things have to be worked on,” Bryan told the Cayman Compass after his election Tuesday.