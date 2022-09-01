Bryan ‘disappointed’ as CAL chairman left too soon

Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he was disappointed that Jude Scott, who recently resigned as chairman of Cayman Airways, “abandoned ship when he did” because he had “jumped the gun a little” since the concerns he raised in his resignation letter have largely already been addressed. Bryan said that Cabinet has approved the funding to bring CAL salaries in line with the civil service increase, and the situation at the airfield on Little Cayman regarding the lease has been resolved. Furthemore, he told CNS that the “dual destination” idea is far from a policy but an idea for discussion.

Maintaining that he had not been ignoring or avoiding Scott, Bryan said, “I wish he had stuck it out.” The minister said that sometimes it takes longer than he would like to go through the process but that most of the concerns Scott had raised were being tackled.

“Cayman Airways has a bright future ahead and I want to move forward,” he said. “I don’t think the letter was helpful but I don’t want to waste time on negative issues as I really want to focus on the positive future of the airline.”

The minister said there are some issues relating to the Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman that will need to be addressed and those discussions are underway in Cabinet. But he noted that there is no full agreement yet on the best way forward to deal with that complex situation.

Bryan explained that the idea of dual destination tourism was something that he wanted people to think about and discuss, but no policy decision has been made on it at all. He said that after the last two years and the impact on the country’s airline, things are changing. CAL now has bright days ahead, and that was where he wanted to focus.

Scott resigned last week and submitted a scathing resignation letter, in which he criticised the minister and the direction he was taking the national flag carrier. While CNS and other media houses secured copies of the letter, the minister has now formally released it, making it a public document. He has also released the brief acceptance letter from Chief Officer Stran Bodden, who thanked Scott for his service and wished him well.