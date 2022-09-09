Activists launch wetlands campaign in face of EWA

Mangrove wetlands (photo by Omari Rankin)

(CNS): Sustainable Cayman, which became an official registered non-profit organisation just three months ago, has begun a new coordinated campaign to protect the Cayman Islands Central Mangrove Wetlands and raise awareness about the socio-ecological importance of this ecosystem and the threat to it posed by the extension of the East-West Arterial Road (EWA). The activists hope the campaign, entitled “Wetlands Thrive, Life Survives”, will stimulate discussion on the pros and cons of this road.

The charity is planning to follow and publicise the steps of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, such as when the people can participate in the public consultation phases, and will engage with the public throughout.

The National Conservation Council does not have the power to stop this road project, only to offer advice to mitigate the worst of the threats. The decision, therefore, is a political one that lies solely with Cabinet. This means that if the EIA finds significant threats to the mangrove habitat, which is critical to Cayman’s overall environmental health, it can only be prevented if voters pressure their politicians to counter the strong lobby for the road.

“Our aim is to provide information to the community, landowners, authorities, and businesses affected by the proposed road, and support informed participation in the public consultation phases,” according to a release from Sustainable Cayman, which also asked, “Is cutting through our untouched, sacred, limited, salient beautiful Central Mangrove Wetland needed?”

Nik Foster, a member of the non-profit, said, “This 10-mile stretch of pristine, undisturbed habitat is worth more alive and untouched than everyone on this island. We might as well consider ourselves homeless or dead in a couple of years if they remove our Central Mangrove Wetland. Who are we to destroy or alter what we cannot restore?”

Morgan Ebanks, another member of the new green non-profit, said the proposed road and the developments that would branch off from it could lead to a situation that is counterintuitive to the goal of improving socio-economic welfare.

“The free service that this integrated ecosystem provides is literally priceless to our country. It is time we acknowledge that or suffer the consequences of what we will lose in light of what is called ‘progress’. We need creativity and to have better foresight when planning for the future of our people,” she said.