Activists launch wetlands campaign in face of EWA
(CNS): Sustainable Cayman, which became an official registered non-profit organisation just three months ago, has begun a new coordinated campaign to protect the Cayman Islands Central Mangrove Wetlands and raise awareness about the socio-ecological importance of this ecosystem and the threat to it posed by the extension of the East-West Arterial Road (EWA). The activists hope the campaign, entitled “Wetlands Thrive, Life Survives”, will stimulate discussion on the pros and cons of this road.
The charity is planning to follow and publicise the steps of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, such as when the people can participate in the public consultation phases, and will engage with the public throughout.
The National Conservation Council does not have the power to stop this road project, only to offer advice to mitigate the worst of the threats. The decision, therefore, is a political one that lies solely with Cabinet. This means that if the EIA finds significant threats to the mangrove habitat, which is critical to Cayman’s overall environmental health, it can only be prevented if voters pressure their politicians to counter the strong lobby for the road.
“Our aim is to provide information to the community, landowners, authorities, and businesses affected by the proposed road, and support informed participation in the public consultation phases,” according to a release from Sustainable Cayman, which also asked, “Is cutting through our untouched, sacred, limited, salient beautiful Central Mangrove Wetland needed?”
Nik Foster, a member of the non-profit, said, “This 10-mile stretch of pristine, undisturbed habitat is worth more alive and untouched than everyone on this island. We might as well consider ourselves homeless or dead in a couple of years if they remove our Central Mangrove Wetland. Who are we to destroy or alter what we cannot restore?”
Morgan Ebanks, another member of the new green non-profit, said the proposed road and the developments that would branch off from it could lead to a situation that is counterintuitive to the goal of improving socio-economic welfare.
“The free service that this integrated ecosystem provides is literally priceless to our country. It is time we acknowledge that or suffer the consequences of what we will lose in light of what is called ‘progress’. We need creativity and to have better foresight when planning for the future of our people,” she said.
To find out more about Sustainable Cayman, email SustainableCayman@gmail.com
or visit their Facebook page.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Everybody is an environmentalist in the sense of not wanting to breathe polluted air or drink polluted water. But in practice the term has come to refer to a pagan nature worship cult that readily sacrifices other human beings on the altar to their dogmas
Wish I did not agree.
Has anyone done a research on the depleted Crab population? Too many work permit holders roaming the bushes and collecting the smallest creatures as well as fishing the small fishes. How are we to support development that is destroying everything that made us who we were?
Building more roads is not the answer to excessive importation of cars. This is a serious situation, which can be dealt with by limiting importation of Japanese cars. Too many imported workers are allowed to import cars for re-sale.
Good points.
Caymanians should be allowed to fish and all others should require a n annual license and stated quota.
Caymanians should not be restricted from bringing in vehicles, but all other should only be allowed what’s reasonably need or pay a hefty luxury tax.
Yes, and it’s probably work permit holders poaching turtles, taking lobster and conch over the limits and under size, and fishing on grouper moon sites, right? You have to blame someone else don’t you?
All I can say is Go! Go! Go! It would be wonderful if all Caymanians felt the same as
Sustainable Cayman. It is my belief that Cayman leadership should stand with them.
The problem with the environmentalists is that they’re not offering any solutions to the problem that this road is trying to solve. The one main (narrow) artery from East End to George Town can no longer support the increasing daily volume. And the fact that there is still only one after all these decades is puzzling.
Present a better alternative eco-friendly solution to the East-West Arterial Road (EWA), and I’ll help you make it happen. Otherwise stop all the clamouring.
I have to agree. And offer a solution that they themselves would take!! I heard one of them say that people in those districts should ride bikes!!! What a bunch of jokers!!
a bridge from savannah to camana will solve this.
I fully support this initiative and efforts to prevent destruction of wetlands. I wish Sustainable Cayman good luck!
Yes, please provide ACCURATE information, based off of science and, not false narratives based off of self proclaimed “expert opinions”.
The EIA is the scientific authority on how to best do this road. No one is looking to destroy the entire mangrove area there.
Why are we only looking at protecting that area?! What about the remaining strips of mangroves along the WB Peninsula?!
I thought Wayne Panton was going to lead the way for a new sustainable, environmentally conscious future, instead he is no different that past leaders who put development over life! I am so tired of these politicians who talk the talk but fail miserably when put to the test. We need to find a better way, the current political system is built on greed, lies and deception and is about power not people.
“This 10-mile stretch of pristine, undisturbed habitat is worth more alive and untouched than everyone on this island.”
The sentence is fine and appropriate without the last five words. Those last five words are inconsiderate and offensive.
That’s a good way to loose support for this otherwise noble pursuit for protection of the environment by degrading human life.
You make a really good point. This phrasing is either a really big misunderstanding or it’s indicative of a seriously extremist view.
Development and the environment don’t have to be on opposite ends of the spectrum. They could build the road a certain way with water passing underneath it. It can be done with minimal impact. Let’s not think about the impact of all the cars sitting idling in traffic; there’s a carbon reduction to be had by getting them moving.
I don’t think it’s extremism in the true sense; more like naive idealism run amok by a sense of privileged entitlement.
That’s because they really think that way.
Yea yea…$$$$ rules….i a local…looking ither country to retire…come back visit…