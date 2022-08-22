Woman denies wounding in beauty salon brawl

(CNS): Aisha Jamilah English pleaded not guilty to wounding on Friday when she appeared in Grand Court in connection with a stabbing at a beauty parlour in March. English, who is from Jamaica, worked at the salon on North Sound Road and is accused of wounding one of her colleagues during an altercation over money. English was bailed to appear in court today in anticipation of the jury selection for her trial, which has been set to take place next Monday.