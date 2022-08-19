Woman arrested for DUI after major ETH crash

(CNS): A 25-year-old woman from Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of DUI and careless driving following a major collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, West Bay, Wednesday. Four people were taken to hospital but no one was seriously injured, despite extensive damage to both vehicles, police said. The woman arrested was driving a Honda Accord that collided with a Toyota Mark X around 7:35pm.

Part of the road was closed as fire crews and police cleared the debris. The four people in the Toyota were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman driving the Honda was taken to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where a breath test was administered and showed a reading of 0.184.

The collision is now under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.