UK public health expert secures CMO job

Dr Nick Gent

(CNS): Dr Nick Gent has been appointed as Cayman’s new chief medical officer after an open recruitment process by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, for which there were no local applicants, officials have confirmed. The new CMO, who will start on 3 October, has over 30 years of public health experience, including his most recent post as senior medical adviser/consultant in public health with the UK Health Security Agency.

He has previously worked as public health director in district public health services and served as an executive member for health service authorities within the UK National Health Service with responsibility for public health, health protection and commissioning a wide range of healthcare services, officials said.

Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie noted his significant experience as she welcomed him to his new job. “The Ministry of Health and Wellness is pleased to have attained someone of Dr Gent’s calibre for the chief medical officer position. We look forward to working with him as the ministry continues its focus on charting a new strategic direction for healthcare in the Cayman Islands, including strengthening public health at the national level,” she added.

Dr Gent’s appointment was announced at a press briefing where Health Minister Sabrina Turner revealed plans by her ministry to separate the Public Health Department from the Health Services Authority and the start of a business case to examine that process.

In a press release about his appointment, Dr Gent said there were many interesting opportunities for the development of health services and the public health system in the Cayman Islands. “I am looking forward to working with the many highly skilled and experienced colleagues throughout the country to develop these opportunities,” he said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said Dr Gent would be a welcome addition to the civil service and his career history and qualifications made him well suited for the role. “We look forward to his contributions to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and by extension to the Government and people of Cayman Islands,” he said.

Dr Gent will take over from the interim CMO, Dr Autalia Newton, who has acted in the post for the last nine months following the departure of Dr John Lee at the end of 2021.