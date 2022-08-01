Two containers of recyclables shipped from the Brac

DEH staff at the George Town Landfill clear containers with recyclable items from Cayman Brac (photos provided by the DEH)



(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) recently transported two 40-foot containers filled with 35,407 lbs of aluminium cans, plastic (types 1 and 2) containers, lead acid batteries, used tyres and 2,475 gallons of oil from the Sister Islands to Grand Cayman. The recycled material has been sorted, baled and packed at the George Town Landfill, ready to be shipped overseas.

“Members of the Solid Waste teams from the Sister Islands and Grand Cayman have been working assiduously to coordinate efforts and satisfactorily complete this task,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “We take pride in what we do and we are also aware of the critical role we play to reduce the amount of harmful materials in the environment by making sure these materials are kept away from landfills,“ he added.

The DEH has 14 recycling drop-off locations in Cayman Brac for aluminium cans only, namely Kirkconnell’s Market, Spot Bay Primary School, Brac Reef Resort, West End Park, Rubis-Watering Place, West End Texaco, Coral Isle Restaurant and Bar, the Department of Environmental Health, Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, Creek Infant School, the Cayman Brac Museum, Billy’s Supermarket, Market Place and Tortuga Rum Cross Road.

Type 1 and 2 plastic containers can be dropped-off at The Fish, opposite the Alexandra Hotel.

Although only 3% of the waste produced on all three islands is actually recycled, according to the recently released census, 36% of households said they are recycling and sorting garbage.