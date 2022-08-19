Trust not told old homes faced demolition

Demolition of old Caymanian houses August 2022

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has confirmed that it wasn’t told in advance about the recent demolition of two heritage homes in George Town, even though one of the landowners is a member of the National Trust Council. The loss of Captain Ainsley Bodden’s House and Captain Benny Bodden’s House along the harbourfront on North Church Street earlier this month to make way for a new development caused significant outcry and highlighted the lack of legislation to protect Cayman’s traditional and historic buildings.

The loss of the two traditional Cayman houses, both built in the 1930s, demonstrated the inadequacy of the provisions in the current planning laws. However, the government has asked the National Trust for advice on updating the current statutory framework for protecting the country’s built heritage.

In response to inquiries from CNS about the demolition of these two old homes, the Trust said it was “renewing its call for the public to engage in dialogue with the National Trust about any relocation or demolition plans owners may have for heritage homes and historic landmarks, especially those listed on the National Trust’s Heritage Register, like the Bodden homes were”.

But a Trust spokesperson noted that under the current legislation, “homeowners are not legally bound to do so”, which makes the preservation of what remains of the islands’ built history challenging and requires the cooperation of the owners.

There are some provisions in the Development and Planning Act, the regulations and the dated 1997 Development Plan regarding protecting historic buildings, especially those in historic overlay zones, but the Trust told CNS that those provisions require significant strengthening and specificity.

“The National Trust was commissioned by the current government to form a sub-committee in January 2022 to inform them on updating the statutory framework for protecting built heritage in our islands, and the National Trust has been in the process of creating a document that will assist the government in this regard,” the Trust said.

“It is expected that the input from this National Trust Sub-Committee will help to strengthen the limited protections that exist presently while adding new provisions that will be fit for purpose going forward.”

The Trust maintains a register of around 350 historic sites, including where the buildings have already been lost, but there is no special designation and all of the country’s historic buildings are at risk unless the Trust can acquire and maintain them or the owners are willing to preserve them.

While it is costly to maintain old buildings, there is considerable support in the community to find the resources to maintain culturally or historically significant sites and buildings.

Earlier this year the National Trust launched a new Historic Preservation Fund so that people can make donations that will be used to buy old-time buildings and historic structures.