Travel Cayman shut down as restrictions lifted

Premier Wayne Panton at the press briefing

(CNS): On Wednesday, 24 August, the remaining travel restrictions related to COVID-19 will be lifted, Premier Wayne Panton revealed Friday. No one will need to be vaccinated to enter the Cayman Islands and therefore Travel Cayman, the government department created to deal with the pandemic restrictions, will be disbanded. From next week, declarations or certificates will no longer be required for travelling to or from the Cayman Islands, and unvaccinated people will not need to quarantine unless they are infected with the coronavirus.

The only people now required to be vaccinated are those coming into Cayman on a work permit. Speaking at a press briefing to announce the new regulations, Panton said the government is not yet ready to consider lifting that requirement, noting that it is Cayman’s very high vaccination rate among residents that has kept people safe and the death toll from COVID-19 very low.

The premier said he was aware that the pace of change regarding the regulations has “not been as rapid” as some would like, but lives have been saved. He said that retaining a high vaccination rate remained critical, as he encouraged people to get their shots and continue good hygiene practices.

With the end of Travel Cayman, around a third of the remaining 87 staff members have already been placed on secondment with other government agencies, and the ministry is helping the others find places across the public sector or move to the private sector before their contracts expire on 30 September.

Wesley Howell, the chief officer in the Ministry of Border Control and Labour, said provisions would be in place to help all of the staff, as he thanked them for their work over the last two and a half years.

“We are now actively working to place the remaining staff members on secondment opportunities with the hopes that they’ll continue on with long-term employment within other government agencies or even in the private sector,” he said. “The agencies that have received the Travel Cayman teams love them. They are polished with customer service and they have technology skills that are really transferable. We look forward to having them gainfully employed elsewhere.”

He said that border control staff who were focused on the additional pandemic checks can now focus on their usual duties, as air arrivals are expected to increase in the coming months now the borders are completely open and the restrictions lifted.

However, COVID-19 remains a notifiable disease for those who are infected. People who get a positive home test are required to take a PCR rest and it is still mandatory to isolate for seven days. But no one needs to test in order to exit after the seven days, and family members who are not positive do not need to isolate, regardless of their vaccine status, provided they test negative.

All restrictions on public gathering numbers have been lifted, as well as those on diving, snorkelling and boating. Even the ban on hookah pipes has been lifted, and face masks will only be required in medical institutions, care homes and prisons, though people can choose to wear masks in any public place.

According to the latest figures, between 7 and 14 August, just 255 new cases were reported. But the number of patients needing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital increased by 45% (from eleven to 16), indicating that the prevalence of the virus in the community is still greater than the numbers being caught through PCR testing.

Nevertheless, Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said it was safe to lift the restrictions because the virus is declining worldwide and Cayman has a high level of vaccination. Although 16 people were treated for the virus in hospital last week and there were eight new admissions, She said this was still low, and while the virus was still around, it was being treated like other respiratory viruses that are always around us.

Dr Newton said that the Public Health Department would be able to keep an eye on any potential surges in the virus through screening tests at health institutions and reports made by doctors treating people for respiratory infections, despite the decline in people complying with mandatory testing requirements. She said the department was working to strengthen the surveillance of all respiratory infections.