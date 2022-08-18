Tourism minister revives floating cruise pier idea
(CNS): Following a recent visit to Jamaica, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan wants to look at the viability of a “floating dock” in the George Town Harbour, reviving an idea that was raised and rejected as an alternative to the previous administration’s controversial proposal for cruise berthing facilities. While the PACT Government has made a commitment to voters that it will not sacrifice the marine environment for a permanent cruise dock, Bryan has said that seeing the floating piers at Port Royal in action made him think about the possibility of using them here.
Appearing on Radio Cayman’s ‘For The Record’ on Wednesday, Bryan said the government had not adopted a policy or a formal position about the installation of piers like those in Jamaica and Scandinavia but he wanted the public to know he was looking into it. “There are no commitments at all,” he said but told listeners that he was “blown away” when he saw how solid and functional they were.
He said the government was “comfortable with the way things are”, but if there was an opportunity to enhance the cruise product, it was worth looking at.
Bryan has stated on several occasions that his ministry is looking at increasing the quality of the cruise passengers rather than quantity. And since the cruise lines are all still committed to calling on Grand Cayman without piers, the motivation for looking into acquiring them is not clear, but it is likely that the current minister, like his predecessors, is subject to the same pressure from the cruise lines regarding their desire for piers.
Despite insisting there was no commitment to such a project, Bryan said that two cruise lines have offered to come to the Cayman Islands and do further investigations of this type of pier, which can be folded up in bad weather. He said he wanted to examine the idea “because, from what I saw, it’s something that can be an option for Cayman”, as he noted how much less expensive they are compared to berthing facilities.
However, the viability of floating piers here has already been considered by the consultants on the environmental impact assessment that was undertaken for the PPM’s now shelved cruise project. Those experts challenged the technical viability because floating docks have not been used in a location like the George Town Harbour with its exposure to the open ocean. The piers installed in Jamaica by a Norwegian company were the first in the Caribbean region and they are in a sheltered harbour.
Following Bryan’s comments, the social media group associated with the successful referendum campaign that put a stop to the PPM-led administration’s berthing facilities described it as, at best, “a pipe dream”.
Watch the “For the Record” show and the Jamaican Government’s news item about Port Royal’s SeaWalk floating pier system below:
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism
Ohh for the love of god Kenny… Get a grip! The people don’t want this. Many voted for members of parliament (that ended up forming PACT) because we believed you would never spout this nonsense again. We do not want this and it does not benefit the Cayman Islands or its people. It has been confirmed over and over that cruise ships do not contribute significantly to our economy.. How thick can you get? Also if I were you Kenny I’d be keeping my head down atm after that recent nonsense involving you promoting your wife’s business. Not professional and an abuse of your power and reach. We the people of Cayman aren’t stupid nor do we have short memories. Enough of this!
Everything the MLAs have announced they want to do for Cayman cost loads of money. Not one minister has any idea of what to do to help Cayman that doesn’t involve spending our money. If your going to spend our money then do it on education.
Education and medical services. There is an alarming number of residents who are diabetic (as the Deputy Premier mentioned recently). Use the extra funds you all seems to have stumbled across to hire another one or two Specialists in the field to attend to the patients and if possible educate on how to better care for ourselves before the disease becomes chronic.
How did these clowns get the title Honorable?
You all voted in these clowns. Dah wah ya get. Deal with it.
Gave it to themselves. All you need is to persuade approximately 300 voters to vote for you and Bobs your uncle.
Because they were elected by Clowns!
this guy is ridiculous and people are ridiculous for voting him into power.
Boy it wasn’t a good idea then, just because you took a trip to Jamaica doesn’t all of a sudden make it a good idea or one the public is willing to support.
The bar just keeps getting lower and lower
George Town is a blue water port exposed to full brunt of an angry sea, on very short notice, for at least part of the year. Unless there is a magic pier made out of pixie dust that can appear or disappear with the wiggle of Kenny’s nose, it’s not a workable idea for many months of the year.
Idiot…going jamaica for advice….lol
There is really not much for cruise ship passengers to see here. Not much downtown as just some shopping and a small selection of restaurants. Nothing really to see for 6 hours.
Once Hotel Indigo is completed, wont be much beach space if anyone wanted to lounge.
Just leaves Stingray City.
Stick with the small smattering of ships a week. No need to expand as this is not the future, and economically, we really dont need this.
If the clueless PACT follow the minister of idiocy with this stupid idea they will be voted out. They can kiss goodbye a second term as the government in power. The minister does not think before he speaks on any issue.
Don’t forget this is a UDP government, and Kenny’s idol and mentor,Mac, will have made him aware of the rewards that flow from awarding these contracts.
The same moronic characters will only be voted back in under a different party name and fake manifesto. Until the electorate wise up and actually educate themselves about the candidates they are voting for the sordid situation will continue. We can’t blame the politicians for being bent when most of their voters are too.
Kenny please STFU!
At best this is an attempt at literally testing the waters to drive a national discussion but can better be described as a “pipe dream” when all key factors are taken into consideration:
1. Hog Sty Bay/GT Port is open to the ocean and NOT a protected harbor like what the ministers recently visited etc.
2. Port Royal is a protected Harbour…just like the fjords where this idea was developed etc.
3. CIG need to review the schedule and usage in Jamaica…current data shows they have 1 ship a month and they are small and not the target market or type of ship(s) that Cayman is seeking to attract based on CIG’s public utterances.
https://www.cruisemapper.com/ports/kingston-jamaica-port-9339?tab=schedule&month=2022-11#schedule
4. If this discussion continues, the current administration will come under immense public pressure and need to address the requirement that a referendum is held which the people led by Shirley Roulstone secured in the Judicial Review ruling in Grand Court for any proposed cruise berthing facility to proceed given key environmental, financial and legal concerns etc.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/02/gov-must-pass-general-law/
Cayman represents a very different set of circumstances than what was visited in Port Royal, Jamaica and any other regional facility they may visit in the future.
Best regards
Johann Moxam
SMH. Haven’t we been through this several times already? Floating piers only work in protected, calm water ports. Floating piers in GT Harbour will be as unusable on rough weather days as the current concrete port.
Just get rid of cheap, unprofitable, polluting cruise tourism. There, problem solved.
You forget it is not unprofitable to some, that is why these cruise companies have lots of slush fund money to throw around to high up officials. Be very vigilant because this current government has evidently been talking with the cruise companies who still want their docks. Always remember that money talks and bullsh&t walks
current cruise set-up is a disaster for gt and the cruise shippers generally.
if things can be done to improve things without a severe environmental damage…then lets look at it.
if not…i would recommend a situation where cayman cannot have more than 3 cruise ships per day.
KB, please go back to selling drugs, does less damage to the rest of us.
A blind man could see this topic being resurrected from a mile away.
This is a joke, where will they put the pontoons during regular North Westers? Tow them to South Sound?
The real joke is that Panton made this fool Minister of Tourism.
The floating piers would only be used in calm weather, the same weather that currently permits tenders. If the water is choppy at times in winter, the piers wouldnt be used nor would the tenders; the ships would go to Spotts. (Seawalk can be safely deployed at up to 30 MPH winds)
I was on one of the floating piers in Europe pre-COVID. Perfectly fine, very steady. Kind of cool.
I think this is a very cost effective, flexible solution. Nothing is attached to the seabed, and can be extending and contracted in 10 minutes. Seawalk indicates can unload 3,000 passengers in a half hour — just walk on/walk off — no tenders.
Here is it in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86HrhvkmozE
Up to 30mph. That’s 25kts, which is a normal blowing day here for much of the year.
If nothing is attached to the sea bed, what’s holding the 200000 ton ship in place? You can’t tell me that the attachment point where the dock meets the land is sufficient- the strain in them at joint from any movement of the vessel hundreds of meters from the point of attachment to terra firma would be enormous. Either the dock is anchored or the cruise ship is.
Stupid. Get rid of cruise ships!
And Kenny