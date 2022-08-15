Tertiary healthcare spending already over $24M

(CNS): Government’s spending on healthcare for people who are uninsured or under-insured is already more than CI$13.9 million over budget and there are still six more months of the year to go. The line item in the annual budget known as NGS55, the allocation of spending on tertiary healthcare at both local and overseas hospitals, is largely for retirees from the private sector who can’t afford the premiums and workers who cannot get coverage because of pre-existing conditions or whose health plans don’t cover the care they need. So far in 2022, the public purse has picked up a tab of over $24.3 million.

According to the unaudited public finances for the first half of this year, this output to Non-Governmental Suppliers (NGS) is one of the biggest single items fuelling the increase in public spending so far this year, wiping out the savings made on personnel costs and consumables. This line item is running at almost $14 million more than its year-to-date budget and exceed prior year-to-date spending by $8.5 million.

The financial report published last week confirms that Parliament approved, via section 12 of the Public Management and Finance Act, an additional $8 million for the 2021 financial year but will need to do the same, and probably even more, for this year.

The line item continues to surpass the budget each year, even though the estimated allocation for this appropriation also grows. The PACT Government has said it is taking a look at the health insurance regime and has plans to expand CINICO to help provide insurance for the elderly.

Government’s healthcare costs have increased from almost $91 million in 2009 to an expected $200 million by next year, which is a rise of around 120%. Finance Minister Chris Saunders noted in April when he announced the plans to expand CINICO that healthcare costs were on average 19% of core government’s total operating expences.

Government has also spent some $5 million more than it had budgeted for the first six months of this year on the Ex-gratia Stipend. However, the last payments will be made this month, as displaced tourism workers are transitioned to the Needs Assessment Unit and businesses are re-opening, so further supplementary funding is not expected.

Additional spending on healthcare and other support programmes, such as the school meals programme, and propping up some statutory authorities and government companies totalled around CI$37 million, but this was covered by savings in other areas and significant increases in revenue.