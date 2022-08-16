Suspected drunk drivers in head-on smash

(CNS): Two drivers escaped largely unscathed following a major head-on crash on Shamrock Road near Starapple Drive and Midway Close in Savannah last week. But drivers were both arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police are still investigating the collision, which happened at around 1:30am on Thursday, 11 August, involving a Gold Honda and a Silver Toyota Vitz. The cars were said to be travelling in opposite directions along Shamrock Road when they collided.

Both vehicles received extensive damage, with the Toyota catching fire. Although the drivers did not appear to have any serious injuries, a passenger in the Honda was cut free from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service crew. The passenger was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.