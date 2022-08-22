Suspected drug dealer charged, second man bailed

(CNS): A 49-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and remanded in custody, and a 36-year-old man has been released on police bail following their arrest last week. Police conducted a raid last Tuesday, 16 August, at a house in North Sound Estates, Bodden Town, under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Officers seized several packages of suspected cocaine and ganja, drug paraphernalia, and a quantity of cash.

Police said the investigation is continuing.