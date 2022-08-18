Suspect burglar charged for residential break-in

(CNS): A 33-year-old man from North Side has been charged with burglary after his arrest on Monday in connection with a break-in on 23 July at a house off Bodden Town Road. The burglar was said to have entered the home and stolen a quantity of cash, an electronic device, as well as jewellery and other personal items. He appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded in custody until his expected re-appearance in the dock on Thursday.