Stolen kiteboard kit found in East End

Stolen kiteboards

(CNS): Most of the equipment stolen from a kiteboarding business at Barkers Beach, West Bay, on 20 June has been returned after it was found in the bushes in East End. Police said they received a call on Thursday, 4 August, about a large blue bag found in the bushes near a new development on Farm Road, East End. The RCIPS K-9 Unit was sent out to search of the area and found a number of bags containing kite boarding equipment.

The recovered items appeared to be the equipment reported stolen from the trailer in Barkers two months ago, police said. The next day, Friday 5 August, the business owner and his colleague confirmed that the recovered items matched the inventory of equipment reported stolen, though one kiteboard and about six helmets were still missing.

Police encourage anyone that has any information on the whereabouts of the outstanding stolen equipment, to please contact the Bodden Town Police Station on 947-2220.