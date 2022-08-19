Start dates released as school holidays draw to close

(CNS): The Department of Education Services (DES) has released the back to school dates for all government schools, including primary and secondary schools, the Lighthouse School and the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC). Primary schools are scheduled to reopen for all students on Thursday, 25 August. High schools and CIFEC are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, 30 August.

Orientation Days begin on 24 August and parents are required to accompany their children on their allocated day, which is mandatory for any student entering a government school for the first time.

Officials said the orientation sessions provide students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment.

Meanwhile, examination results for outgoing Year 12 students will be available for collection from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Monday, 5 September. Students or parents in Grand Cayman should collect results from the Department of Education Services. Those in Cayman Brac should go to the Layman E Scott Sr High School. Results will only be given to people possessing a receipt showing that any outstanding fees have been paid.

Anyone with outstanding fees should have already received invoices from their schools. However, those who are uncertain or require a new invoice should call the Ministry of Education’s Finance Unit at 244-1804 on Grand Cayman or 948-2226 on Cayman Brac.

To pay outstanding fees, take invoices to the Treasury Cashier in the reception area of the Government Administration Building or the Cayman Brac Teacher’s Centre. Once receipts are issued, students/parents may proceed to the DES or the Layman E. Scott Senior High School to collect results.